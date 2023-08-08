Top 10 best-selling SUVs in India for July 2023: Brezza beats Creta, Nexon

Check out the top 10 best-selling SUVs in India for the month of July 2023. The list includes the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Creta, Tata Nexon, Kia Seltos and more.

The passenger vehicle segment witnessed positive growth in July 2023. Around 3.52 lakh cars were sold in the Indian market last month, recording a 3 percent YoY growth and a 7.4 percent MoM increment. SUVs continue to witness an uptick in sales and dominate the sales chart. In this article, we have listed the top 10 best-selling SUVs in India for the month of July 2023.

Best-selling SUVs in India for July 2023:

Make and model July’23 sales July’22 sales YoY growth Maruti Suzuki Brezza 16,543 9,709 70% Hyundai Creta 14,062 12,625 11% Maruti Suzuki Fronx 13,220 – – Tata Nexon 12,349 14,214 -13% Tata Punch 12,019 11,007 9% Mahindra Scorpio (N + Classic) 10,522 3,803 177% Hyundai Venue 10,062 12,000 -16% Kia Seltos 9,740 8,541 14% Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara 9,079 – – Hyundai Exter 7,000 – –

Maruti Suzuki Brezza topped the SUV sales chart in the month of July 2023. Last month, Maruti Suzuki managed to sell 16,543 units of the Brezza sub-compact SUV, recording a massive 70 percent YoY growth. Hyundai Creta conquered the second spot and it was followed by Maruti Suzuki’s Fronx SUV with sales of over 13,000 units.

Tata Motors’ Nexon and Punch grabbed the fourth and fifth spots. Both these SUVs recorded sales of over 12,000 units. They were followed by the Mahindra Scorpio (N + Classic), Hyundai Venue, Kia Seltos and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara. The tenth position was grabbed by Hyundai’s latest sub-compact SUV, the Exter, which recorded sales of 7,000 units.

