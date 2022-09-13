Top 10 best-selling SUVs and MUVs in August 2022

Top 10 best-selling Utility Vehicles in August 2022. We take a look at the best-selling SUVs and MUVs in August 2022, along with their YoY growth results compared to August 2021.

The sales of Utility Vehicles (UVs) that consist of SUVs and MUVs continued to post positive YoY growth in August 2022, with the Maruti Suzuki Brezza leading the charts with 15,193 units sold last month. The Brezza was followed by the Tata Nexon which lead the charts for a few months, settling for second, with sales accounting for 15,085 units.

The popular SUV in the segment that held the lead for a long time, the Hyundai Creta, settles for third, having registered 12,577 unit sales last month, while posting a marginal YoY decline of 0.1 per cent over August 2021.

The fourth and fifth places are taken up by the Tata Punch and the Maruti Suzuki Ecco, having sold 12,006 units and 11,999 units respectively, as the Eeco, the only Van on sales in India registered 12 per cent YoY growth.

The Hyundai Venue and the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga follow in the next two spots, having sold 11,240 and 9,314 units respectively. In August 2021, 8,377 units of the Venue were sold while Maruti Suzuki sold 6,251 units of the Ertiga. The Hyundai Venue and the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga have registered 34 per cent and 49 per cent YoY growth in August 2022.

The Kia Seltos, Mahindra Bolero, and the Kia Sonet round up the list of top 10 best-selling utility vehicles in August 2022, having sold 8,652 units, 8,246 units, and 7,838 units respectively. All three models have posted positive YoY growth results. Amongst the UVs, the Mahindra Bolero posted the strongest YoY sales growth at 156 per cent.