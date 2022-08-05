Top 10 selling cars in July 2022. We take a look at the best-selling cars in July 2022 and compare their sales to July 2021, while also taking a look at their YoY growth.

The top 10 selling passenger vehicles in July 2022 saw Maruti Suzuki dominate the list with six products, however, in the list of top 10 best-selling cars, Maruti Suzuki manages to occupy 7 places, while Hyundai manages two spots and Tata Motors takes the tenth place.

The top three selling cars are the same as the top three selling passenger vehicles — Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, Baleno, and the Swift. Each model sold 22,588 units, 17.960 units, and 17,539 units respectively. Of the three models, only the Baleno posted a 22 per cent YoY growth, while the Wagon R and the Swift saw a YoY decline.

The following two places are taken up by Maruti Suzuki again, with the Dzire – the only sedan on the list – and the S-Presso, having sold 13,747 units and 11,268 units, respectively. Both models also saw a growth of 31 per cent and 65 per cent respectively, rounding up the top five places.

Hyundai takes up the sixth place with the Grand i10, having sold 10,000 units in July 2022, compared to 9,379 units sold in July 2021, registering 7 per cent growth. The Maruti Suzuki Alto follows the i10 with 9,065 units sold during July, registering a negative growth of 30 per cent.

The Hyundai i20, Maruti Suzuki Celerio, and the Tata Altroz round up the top 10 best-selling cars in July list, having sold 6,873 units, 6,854 units, and 6,159 units respectively. The Hyundai i20 registered 5 per cent YoY growth, while the Maruti Suzuki Celerio saw a huge leap in sales, as the carmaker sold just 2 units in July 2021. The Tata Altroz, however, saw a negative growth of 12 per cent.