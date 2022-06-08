Top 10 best-selling cars in India in May 2022: Tata Nexon to Maruti Brezza

Check out the top 10 best-selling cars in India in May 2022 here. Maruti Suzuki dominates the sales tally claiming eight out of ten spots while Hyundai and Tata cars have bagged one position each.

May 2022 turned out to be a good month for the Indian automotive industry. Despite the ongoing semiconductor shortage and supply chain disruptions, most car manufacturers posted healthy growth. Talking about India’s top 10 best-selling cars for the month of May 2022, Maruti Suzuki leads the race by claiming eight out of ten spots while Hyundai and Tata cars have bagged one position each. Check out the full list here.

Top 10 best-selling cars in India in May 2022:

Make Model May 2022 May 2021 YoY Growth Maruti Wagon R 16,814 2,086 708% Tata Nexon 14,614 6,439 127% Maruti Swift 14,133 7,005 102% Maruti Baleno 13,970 4,803 191% Maruti Alto 12,933 3,220 302% Maruti Ertiga 12,226 2,694 354% Maruti Dzire 11,603 5,819 99% Hyundai Creta 10,973 7,527 46% Maruti Eeco 10,482 1,096 856% Maruti Vitara Brezza 10,312 2,648 289%

With 16,814 units sold last month, Maruti Suzuki WagonR claimed the title of the best-selling car in India in May 2022. It was followed by Tata Motors’ best-selling car, Nexon, which found 14,614 takers last month. Maruti Suzuki Swift and the recently launched Baleno Facelift bagged the third and fourth spot in the sales tally with 14,133 and 13,970 units, respectively.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

Coming fifth on the list is Maruti’s most affordable car, Alto, with 12,933 units sold. It was followed by the new Maruti Ertiga and the Dzire with sales of 12,226 and 11,603 units, respectively. With 10,973 units sold last month, Hyundai Creta bagged the eighth position in the sales tally.

Maruti Suzuki Eeco recorded the highest YoY growth in the top 10 best-selling cars in India in May 2022 list and registered a total sales of 10,482 units. The final spot was claimed by the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza with 10,312 units sold. It is worth mentioning that the all-new Maruti Suzuki Brezza will be launched in India on June 30, 2022.

Also Read: 2022 Citroen C3 India launch on July 20: Bookings to commence soon

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.