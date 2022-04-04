Top 10 best-selling cars in India in March 2022: Maruti WagonR to Tata Punch

Check out the list of top 10 best-selling cars in India in March 2022 here. While Maruti Suzuki dominates the sales tally claiming six spots, two Hyundai and Tata cars also bagged the positions.

March 2022 turned out to be a good month for the Indian automotive industry. Despite the ongoing semiconductor shortage and supply chain disruptions, most carmakers registered a healthy YoY growth last month. The list of the top 10 best-selling cars in India in March 2022 is also now out. While Maruti Suzuki dominates the sales tally claiming six spots, two Hyundai and Tata cars also bagged the positions. So, let’s take a closer look at them.

Top 10 best-selling cars in India in March 2022:

Make Model March 2022 March 2021 YoY Growth Maruti Wagon R 24,634 18,757 31% Maruti Dzire 18,623 11,434 63% Maruti Baleno 14,520 21,217 -32% Tata Nexon 14,315 8683 65% Maruti Swift 13,623 21,714 -37% Maruti Vitara Brezza 12,439 11,274 10% Hyundai Creta 10,532 12,640 -17% Tata Punch 10,526 N.A. N.A. Hyundai Grand i10 Nios 9,687 11,020 -12% Maruti Eeco 9,221 11,547 -20%

Maruti Suzuki WagonR

With 24,634 units sold last month, Maruti Suzuki WagonR claimed the title of the best-selling car in India in March 2022. This family hatchback registered a YoY growth of 31 per cent.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire

Coming second on the list is the Maruti Suzuki Dzire. The company managed to sell 18,623 units of this sub-compact sedan in India last month, registering a YoY growth of 63 per cent.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki recently launched the facelifted version of the Baleno in India and it’s getting good demand from the buyers. Last month, 14,520 units of the Baleno were sold in India.

Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon has once again turned out to be the best-selling SUV in India. Last month, with a YoY growth of 65 per cent, 14,315 units of the Nexon were sold in the country.

Maruti Suzuki Swift

Once the best-selling car in India, Maruti Suzuki Swift, has been dethroned by its own siblings. Last month, 13,623 units of the Swift were sold in India, with a negative YoY growth of 37 per cent.

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Maruti Suzuki managed to sell 12,439 units of the Vitara Brezza in India, registering a YoY growth of 10 per cent.

Hyundai Creta

Hyundai Creta is once again the best-selling mid-size SUV in India. However, last month, it registered negative growth of 17 per cent as 10,532 units were sold in the country.

Tata Punch

Tata Motors’ latest sub-compact SUV, Punch, has claimed the eighth position in the sales tally. Last month, 10,526 units of the Tata Punch were sold in India.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios registered a degrowth of 12 per cent as 9,687 units of this hatchback were sold in March 2022 as opposed to 11,020 units in March 2021.

Maruti Suzuki Eeco

Finally, the last car on the list is the Maruti Suzuki Eeco. Last month, 9,221 units of the Eeco were sold in India and it registered a negative growth of 20 per cent.

