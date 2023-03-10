Top 10 best-selling cars in India – February 2023

Here are the 10 best-selling cars for February 2023.

In terms of volumes, Maruti Suzuki models contributed over 70% to the list. The brand has 7 cars on the list, while Tata Motors has two and Hyundai has 1 model. February also marked a month of discounts with a lot of manufacturers selling their old stock with lucrative deals ahead of the RDE norms coming into play from April 1, 2023.

Best-selling cars in February 2023



Rank OEM Model Feb’23 Feb’22 Y-o-Y 1 Maruti Suzuki Baleno 18,592 12,570 48% 2 Maruti Suzuki Swift 18,412 19,202 -4% 3 Maruti Suzuki Alto 18,114 11,551 57% 4 Maruti Suzuki WagonR 16,889 14,669 15% 5 Maruti Suzuki Dzire 16,798 17,438 -4% 6 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza 15,787 9,256 71% 7 Tata Motors Nexon 13,914 12,259 14% 8 Maruti Suzuki Eeco 11,352 9,190 24% 9 Tata Motors Punch 11,169 9,592 16% 10 Hyundai Creta 10,421 9,606 8%

Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki is offering benefits worth up to Rs 64,000 in March 2023

India’s largest passenger carmaker Maruti Suzuki has 7 out of 10 cars in the top 10 selling list of February 2023. That’s not all, the company has the top 6 models, consecutively and Tata Nexon entering the list at the 7th position. It is after 12 years that Maruti has reclaimed the top 6 consecutive positions on the list.

Maruti Baleno emerged as the best-selling car of February 2023 with dispatches of 18,592 units just 180 units ahead of Swift. Combined with the Glanza, the hatchbacks sold over 22,800 units. Maruti Alto secured the third rank and recorded a stupendous 57% YoY.

Maruti Suzuki has also taken the best-selling SUV crown for February 2023 with the Vitara Brezza at the 6th position with 15,787 units sold.

Tata Motors

Tata Motors has two models, the Nexon and Punch compact SUV at the 7th and 9th position respectively. The Nexon has recorded a YoY growth of 14% whereas the Punch is up 16% after selling 13,914 units and 11,169 units in February 2023 respectively.

Hyundai

Hyundai Creta has saved grace for the company and bagged the last spot on the top 10 list selling 10,421 units in February 2023. The numbers are up 8% from 9,606 units in February 2022. Creta is closely followed by Venue at the 11th position selling 9,997 units at the same time.