Top 10 best-selling cars in India: Eight from Maruti with Alto as the champion

The sales numbers for H1 FY2019-20 are out and out of the top ten cars, most of the slots are taken by country's leading automaker Maruti Suzuki. In fact, eight out of the ten best selling cars in the list are Maruti Suzukis which shows the high popularity of the brand in India. On the other hand, the remaining two slots are taken by Hyundai. Now, let's dig into the details to see which car saw how much sales during the first six months of this financial year. During the first half of the current financial year, Maruti Suzuki's entry-level hatchback Alto achieved the top spot with total sales of 94,672 units followed by the company's highly popular Dzire that stood at 91,467 units. The number three spot was taken by a Maruti again. The Swift saw 87,200 new homes during H1 FY2019-20 while the Baleno stood fourth at 79,189 units.

The Maruti Suzuki WagonR achieved the number fifth spot with 74,316 unit sales during the aforementioned period. Maruti Suzuki's MPV Eeco that recently received an update with better safety stood at number sixth spot by registering a total unit sales of 59,679 units. After all the top six spots being clinched by Maruti cars, the number seven spot was achieved by Hyundai Elite i20 which witnessed a total unit sales of 54,864 units this fiscal. The Elite i20 was followed by a Maruti again.

Here is the list of 10 highest-selling cars in India during H1 FY2019-20:

The Vitara Brezza registered a total unit sales of 52,210 units during the first half of this financial year. That said, the Vitara Brezza emerged as the best selling sub-compact SUV this fiscal so far. Hyundai Grand i10 stood at number nine spot with total sales of 48,461 units while the number tenth spot was achieved by the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga MPV that saw a unit sales of 48,411 units.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more such updates. For some interesting content, visit and subscribe to our official Express Drives YouTube channel!