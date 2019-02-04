Top 10 Best Selling Cars in India 2018: 7 of them are from Maruti Suzuki!

2018 may have been a slow year for the auto industry, with 2019, promising to be even slower as the Industry prepares the titanic shift from BS4 compliance to BS6 compliance. Most recently, the government denied any extension on the sale of BS4 after March 31, 2018. This means manufacturers will have to purge all existing stock of BS4 vehicles starting January 2020, to ensure there are no leftover BS4 vehicles at 12 pm on March 31, 2020. Even then India isn’t one of the largest automotive markets in the world for no reason, despite this, just the top-ten best-selling cars car amount to almost 20 lakh units sold. Here are the top-10 selling cars in India:

1.Maruti Suzuki Alto- 256,661

At one point in last years, topsy turvy sales, it looked like the Dzire might snatch the top-selling car title from its stable-mate and longtime king of the charts the Alto 800. However as the year dragged to a close, the Alto’s steady sales number saw it pull ahead of the Dzire and claim its place on the top for 2018.

2. Maruti Suzuki Dzire- 251,853

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire was the surprise performer of 2018. The all-new Dzire was launched in the Indian Market late in 2017 and was complete revamp to the design and platform of a Dzire. The new car represented the next generation of compact sedans in India and was the first sedan to use the Baleno’s HEARTEC platform. The new design and platform helped the Dzire revitalize its demand, which resulted in a strong finish in second place!

3. Maruti Suzuki Swift- 223,630

2018, saw the introduction of the brand new Maruti Suzuki Swift at the 2018 Auto Expo. Frankly, given the excitement around its launch, we would be surprised if the all-new Swift didn’t make it to the top three selling cars of the year. The new Swift which was also launched around the new HEARTEC platform was not only much more contemporary in design when compared to its rivals but also makes a strong case for itself in terms of space.

4. Maruti Suzuki Baleno- 210,236

Maruti Suzuki’s first attempt at the premium hatch segment, with an old brand name, the Maruti Suzuki Baleno was a runaway sucess. Taking over from the Hyundai i20 as the king of the segmet, the Baleno has been the king of the segment ever since. Even with a new i20 in the ranks, the Baleno managed a clean pull away with 70,000 more units sold than the Baleno in 2018.

5. Maruti Suzuki Brezza- 147,949

VITARA BREZZA

Another first time attempt from Maruti that has been rocking the sales charts, is the Maruti Suzuki Brezza. Space once owned and created by the Ford EcoSport, the Maruti Suzuki’s Brezza’s timeless boxy-suv turned out to be the ticket for the Brezza. In recent months, the Maruti Suzuki Brezza has been given an AMT gearbox, and a few tweaks to make it even more appealing.

6. Maruti Suzuki Wagon R- 150,191

In 6th place, despite the fact that it was long known that a new Wagon R would be out by the beginning of this year, is a testament to the fact of how successful the Wagon R really is. In 2018, Maruti Suzuki’s Wagon R with 1.5 lakh outsold almost all Hyundai cars!

7. Hyundai i20 - 141,104

(Photo source- Hyundai)

In seventh place, the facelifted Hyundai i20 is the first Hyundai on the list. The sheer difference of over a lakh units between Maruti Suzuki’s best selling car and Hyundai’s best selling car shows the difference in sales between India’s largest 4 wheeler manufacturers and the second largest.

8. Hyundai Grand i10 -137,883

Another contender from the Hyundai garage has been the Hyundai Grand i10, that comes in at 7th place, selling 1 lakh 37 thousand units sold in 2018. The Grand i10 will have its work cut out for with the new Santro and the all-new Wagon R coming in at almost the same price as it. However, it is likely that the refresh which is due this year will bring in more sales.

9. Hyundai Creta -120,619

Now, the Hyundai Creta may be 9th but is the only car in its price bracket that has entered the top 10. This is a reaffirmation of how valuable the Creta brand really is to Hyundai. This especially considering this is one of the few segments where Maruti Suzuki does not have a rival for it.

10. Maruti Suzuki Celerio- 100,957

Finishing up the top-10 one of Maruti’s slower moving brands, the Maruti Suzuki Celerio makes it into 10th place with a little over a lakh unit sold in 2018. The Celerio has been met with a lukewarm response from the public, although we suspect its practicality in terms of space has been one of its stronger pulls that has seen it onto this exclusive list!