Top 10 best-selling cars in H1 2022. We take a look at the best-selling car models during the first half of 2022 and compare their sales to the same period last year.

At the end of the first half of 2022, many carmakers have reported negative growth in sales compared to sales during the first half of 2021. Popular models such as the Maruti Suzuki Swift, Baleno, Alto, and even models made by Tata and Hyundai have seen a dip in sales.

In the list of top 10 selling cars in H1 2022, Maruti Suzuki leads the sales chart with The Wagon R, Swift, Dzire, Baleno, and the Alto, taking the first five spots for sales in H1, 2022. Maruti Suzuki sold 1,13,407 units,

Of the five models, 91,177 units, 85,929 units, 74,892 units, and 68,660 units respectively.

In the list of the top 5 selling cars in H1 2022, apart from the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R and the Dzire, others have posted negative growth in sales. The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R recorded a YoY growth of 20 per cent, while the Dzire registered 21 per cent YoY sales.

The Hyundai Grand i10 takes the sixth spot having sold 52,333 units, which is negative growth of 7 per cent compared to H1 2021. Last year during the same period, Hyundai sold 56, 286 units.

The seventh and eighth place is taken up by Maruti Suzuki again, with the Celerio and S-Presso, selling 46,764 units and 34,123 units respectively. The Maruti Suzuki Celerio registered a robust YoY growth of 144 per cent, while the S-Presso saw a dip in the growth of 4 per cent.

The ninth place in the list of top 10 selling cars in India during H1 2022 is the Hyundai i20, having sold 34,119 units as compared to 41,326 units last year, registering a negative growth of 17 per cent. The Tata Altroz completes the list of top 10 best-selling cars in H1 2022 with 28,808 units sold, again registering a negative growth of 23 per cent.