Other than Tata Motors and Kia, all other OEMs have witnessed YoY growth in August.

The Indian passenger vehicle market is at an interesting phase with stability returning after various market crises such as the Covid-19 pandemic, shortage of semiconductor chips, and international tensions. With normalcy returning, the Indian car market is expected to show significant growth in the coming months.

As per data shared by SIAM, a total of 3,13,715 passenger vehicles were sold in India in August 2023 which translated into a YoY growth of 11.55 %. Let us look at the top 10 best-selling car brands in India in August 2023.

Top 10 selling car brands in August

OEM August 2023 July 2023 MoM Growth (%) August 2022 YoY Growth (%) Maruti Suzuki 1,56,114 1,52,126 2.6% 1,34,166 16.4% Hyundai 53,830 50,701 6.2% 49,510 8.7% Tata 45,515 47,630 -4.4% 47,170 -3.5% Mahindra 37,270 36,205 2.9% 29,472 26.5% Toyota 20,970 20,759 1% 14,959 40.2% Kia 19,219 20,002 -3.9% 22,322 -13.9% Honda 7,880 4,864 62% 7,769 1.4% Skoda 4,307 4,207 2.4% 4,222 2% MG 4,185 5,012 -16.5% 3,823 9.5% Volkswagen 4,174 3,814 9.4% 2,057 102.9% Top 10 carmakers in August 2023

Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki continued its reign in the Indian passenger vehicle market with a total sales of 1,56,114 units in August this year. During the same month last year, the Indo-Japanese carmaker sold 1,34,166 units in the domestic market which translated to a YoY growth of 16.4%. The largest carmaker in India sold 1,52,126 passenger vehicles in July this year which resulted in a 2.6% YoY growth

Hyundai

Hyundai retained the second spot in the Indian car market with 53,830 units sold in August 2023. This translated into an 8.7% YoY growth and a 6.2% MoM growth. During the past one and half months, the Korean brand has launched models like the Venue Knight Edition, and ‘Adventure Editions’ of the Creta and Alcazar.

Tata Motors

Tata Motors managed to hold on to its third place even though sales dropped to 45,515 units in August. During the same month last year, the homegrown carmaker sold 47,170 units, thus, resulting in a marginal YoY drop of 3.5%. The company will be launching facelifted versions of Nexon and Nexon EV in the next couple of days followed by other updated models in the coming months.

Mahindra

Mahindra remained stable at the fourth place, selling 37,270 units in August 2023. The company recorded an impressive YoY growth of 26.5% over the 29,472 units sold in August 2022. In July this year, Mahindra recorded a sales volume of 36,205 units, resulting in a marginal MoM growth of 2.9%.

Mahindra XUV400

Toyota

Toyota displaced Kia from the fifth place by registering a monthly volume of 20,970 units in August 2023, witnessing a 40.2% YoY growth over the 14,959 units dispatched in the market in August last year. The recent growth in Toyota’s fortune can be attributed to recent launches such as Urban Cruiser Hyryder and Innova Hycross.

Kia

Sales of Kia declined by 13.9 percent YoY and 3.9 percent MoM, registering a monthly volume of 19,219 units. The company recently launched a facelifted iteration of Seltos in July. The company is also working on a facelifted version of Sonet, slated to launch in the next few months.

Honda

Honda showed a remarkable MoM growth of 62% by registering a volume of 7,880 units. Sales of the Japanese carmaker will be boosted by the recent launch of Elevate which marks Honda’s re-entry into the SUV segment.

Skoda

Skoda occupied the eighth spot by accounting for a monthly volume of 4,307 units in August 2023. Kushaq and Slavia have been driving the majority of the sales for the Czech carmaker with the only other model in the company’s portfolio being Kodiaq.

MG Motor

MG Motor fell from the seventh to the ninth spot in the monthly sales table, registering a volume of 4185 units. While the Chinese-owned British brand recorded a YoY growth of 9.5 percent, it witnessed a significant MoM decline of -16.5 percent.

Volkswagen

Volkswagen recorded a monthly volume of 4,174 units in August 2023, becoming the last entrant in this list. Ironically, the German carmaker witnessed the highest YoY growth of 103% among its competitors. Like Skoda, Volkswagen has a limited portfolio comprising Taigun, Tiguan and Virtus.