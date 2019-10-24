Tokyo Motor Show 2019: Lexus unveils electric vehicle concept with wireless charging called LF-30 Electrified

Japanese carmaker Toyota's luxury vehicle arm Lexus on Wednesday unveiled LF-30 Electrified Concept, which uses wireless charging technology, at 46th Tokyo Motor Show 2019. Boasting four in-wheel electric motors, steering by wire, and Lexus advanced posture control, the company said, LF-30 can offer a dynamic experience unlike any currently available.

The 'Lexus Electrified' "targets a fundamental leap in vehicle performance, handling, control and driver enjoyment - even as mobility within our society continues to change with autonomous driving and vehicle electrification," it added.

As a next-generation BEV, LF-30 uses wireless charging technology to simplify daily charging, and AI-based energy management to enable optimal distribution of electric power to both the vehicle and the home, and charging control coordinated.

The company further said the new concept embodies the vision of Lexus' electrification. "Futuristic exterior foreshadows the Lexus Electrified vehicles towards 2030," it said.

Lexus plans to unveil its first BEV (battery electric vehicle) in November 2019, broadening its response to the needs of various regions around the world.

As per a statement, Lexus will have available electrified versions of all Lexus vehicle models by 2025.

The company expects sales of electrified vehicle models to outpace those of conventional internal combustion engine vehicle models.