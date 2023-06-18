To you Dad: Top three Happy Father’s Day gifts

Here are three must-have gifts that a road trip-obsessed father would love and cherish.

I have to be honest being a kid from the 80s’ and a 90s teenager, Father’s and Mother’s Day were more of an opportunity for me to try and get something out of them. More often than not, my plan to con them would fall flat on my face. After all, they are my parents and they know me inside out. Like any ‘smart child’, I rationalized this thinking by being convinced that my parents had mind-reading powers and were misusing their special gift on me rather than for me. Anyways less about me and more about my father or simply Papa. Like any man, he would admire cars and motorcycles, but he wasn’t a gearhead. What did make his Spidey senses tingle was this urge to travel and take us out for road trips during summer vacations. Whether it was the picturesque Austrian Alps, the ferry to the spellbinding White Cliffs of Dover, the iconic “The Green Hell” — Nurburgring or the pine cone-filled winding roads of Nainital, my father would always carry a couple of must-have road essentials.

So here are three road trip gears that you can gift your father that would certainly bring back nostalgia and memories.

Father’s Day gifts: Driving glasses

We take our sunglasses for granted, but it is very important to have ultraviolet protection lenses and if they are polarized ones then even better. Just to answer the most commonly asked question, UV and polarized lenses aren’t the same thing. Shades should be able to at least protect your eyes from UVA and UVB rays. As not all UV-protected sunglasses are the same, hence, find out if they can block 99-100 per cent of UV light.

On the other hand, polarized lenses enhance vision better by adding light lighters that reduce harmful glare from the sun and various natural surroundings like ice, water and blinding headlights from a vehicle approaching from the opposite side.

Father’s Day gifts: Driving gloves

Driving gloves aren’t just about looking cool like Jason Statham in The Transporter. The advantages of wearing gloves are that they offer better grip on the steering wheel and for long-distance driving, they provide better cushion which reduces hand fatigue. Some gloves offer additional protection like keeping the hands warm in winter and ventilated anti-UV gloves block harmful rays. There are various driving gloves made of fabric, breathable mesh with UV protection, snug fit unlined, lined gloves and fingerless driving gloves.

Father’s Day gifts: Multi-purpose tools

My father always carried a Swiss Army knife during road trips and even though my brother and I thought it was radical, one can’t underestimate its usefulness. One can opt for a more outdoor multi-purpose tool, Leatherman. These multi-purpose tools can fix car breakdowns with various types of screwdrivers, knives and scissors, wire cutters and even come with a saw.

