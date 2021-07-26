Titane: French movie wins Palme D’or at Cannes with peculiar car related plot

A film by Julia Ducournau, Titane is a body horror film that involves a car, a woman and a hybrid baby… we will let you do the math on this one. But it has won the prestigious Palme D’or at Cannes this year.

If you are a fan of international films and like some grotesque body horror movies, boy do we have a treat for you. This year, Julia Ducournau, a French Filmmaker became the second female director to win the prestigious Palme D’or at Cannes Film Festival for her new movie – Titane. The Palme D’or was awarded last to Parasite, while Fahrenheit 9/11, Pulp Fiction, Apocalypse Now, Taxi Driver and The Piano are some notable films to have won the same in the past.

In 2021, the Palme D’or was given to Titane. The film was written and directed by Ducournau. The French-Belgian co-produced flick stars Agathe Rousselle, Vincent Lindon, Garance Marillier and Laïs Salameh. But the plot is quite unusual, to say the least.

The plot involves Alexia, the protagonist of the story who survives a car crash during her childhood. This leads her to gain a unique relationship with automobiles. Following her brain surgery, when she sees a car she likes, Alexia starts to get intimate with the vehicle. One thing leads to another, she then bears a hybrid child from the exchange. While this may be a rudimentary explanation of the plot, the message of the story we believe paints a wider picture. Should you wish to know how it goes, give it a watch.

The movie received mixed reviews, but mostly positive. However, some have been questioning if it deserved the prestigious Palme D’or award.

Feel free to watch the trailer of Titane below at your own discretion:

