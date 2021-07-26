Titane: French movie wins Palme D’or at Cannes with peculiar car related plot

A film by Julia Ducournau, Titane is a body horror film that involves a car, a woman and a hybrid baby… we will let you do the math on this one. But it has won the prestigious Palme D’or at Cannes this year.

By:July 26, 2021 1:24 PM

If you are a fan of international films and like some grotesque body horror movies, boy do we have a treat for you. This year, Julia Ducournau, a French Filmmaker became the second female director to win the prestigious Palme D’or at Cannes Film Festival for her new movie – Titane. The Palme D’or was awarded last to Parasite, while Fahrenheit 9/11, Pulp Fiction, Apocalypse Now, Taxi Driver and The Piano are some notable films to have won the same in the past.

In 2021, the Palme D’or was given to Titane. The film was written and directed by Ducournau. The French-Belgian co-produced flick stars Agathe Rousselle, Vincent Lindon, Garance Marillier and Laïs Salameh. But the plot is quite unusual, to say the least.

The plot involves Alexia, the protagonist of the story who survives a car crash during her childhood. This leads her to gain a unique relationship with automobiles. Following her brain surgery, when she sees a car she likes, Alexia starts to get intimate with the vehicle. One thing leads to another, she then bears a hybrid child from the exchange. While this may be a rudimentary explanation of the plot, the message of the story we believe paints a wider picture. Should you wish to know how it goes, give it a watch.

The movie received mixed reviews, but mostly positive. However, some have been questioning if it deserved the prestigious Palme D’or award.

Feel free to watch the trailer of Titane below at your own discretion:

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Titane: French movie wins Palme D’or at Cannes with peculiar car related plot

Titane: French movie wins Palme D’or at Cannes with peculiar car related plot

TVS Apache RR310 gets second price hike in 2021: Costlier by this much

TVS Apache RR310 gets second price hike in 2021: Costlier by this much

Mahindra Racing's Alex Lynn bags maiden Formula E win on home soil in London

Mahindra Racing's Alex Lynn bags maiden Formula E win on home soil in London

Audi RS Q e-tron To Make Dakar Debut - Can It Recreate The Quattro's Magic?

Audi RS Q e-tron To Make Dakar Debut - Can It Recreate The Quattro's Magic?

How Toyota is fighting Terrorism with harsh contract for new Land Cruiser owners

How Toyota is fighting Terrorism with harsh contract for new Land Cruiser owners

Kawasaki Vulcan 650, Z650 & others to get costlier starting August: Model-wise new prices, difference

Kawasaki Vulcan 650, Z650 & others to get costlier starting August: Model-wise new prices, difference

Domino's Pizza delivery to go electric with customised Revolt RV300 electric bikes

Domino's Pizza delivery to go electric with customised Revolt RV300 electric bikes

Boys and Machines opens service centre for pre-owned sports cars: All details

Boys and Machines opens service centre for pre-owned sports cars: All details

Supercapacitors have 1000 times more life than lithium-ion batteries - Dr Akshay Singhal, Founder, Log 9 Materials

Supercapacitors have 1000 times more life than lithium-ion batteries - Dr Akshay Singhal, Founder, Log 9 Materials

Ather Energy's 13th experience centre in India opens in Kozhikode: All details

Ather Energy's 13th experience centre in India opens in Kozhikode: All details

Maruti Suzuki’s Nexa completes 6 years of operation: from S-Cross to XL6, 14 lakh vehicles sold

Maruti Suzuki’s Nexa completes 6 years of operation: from S-Cross to XL6, 14 lakh vehicles sold

Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV teased: More electric SUVs in the works

Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV teased: More electric SUVs in the works

India's largest 3 GWh Li-ion battery factory to be set up by Lohum within 18 months

India's largest 3 GWh Li-ion battery factory to be set up by Lohum within 18 months

India Lamborghini buyers spend 20% plus value of the car on customisation: Sharad Agarwal

India Lamborghini buyers spend 20% plus value of the car on customisation: Sharad Agarwal

New 2022 Yamaha YZF-R15 V4 with R7-like face spied testing for the first time

New 2022 Yamaha YZF-R15 V4 with R7-like face spied testing for the first time

Road to off-road: KTM 390 Duke custom-built as a spunky scrambler

Road to off-road: KTM 390 Duke custom-built as a spunky scrambler

MG One SUV teased: Global reveal on July 30

MG One SUV teased: Global reveal on July 30

Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX will be an EV with 1000km range: But that’s not all

Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX will be an EV with 1000km range: But that’s not all

Tesla cars with Hindi language support on test: India launch in full swing

Tesla cars with Hindi language support on test: India launch in full swing

Last-mile delivery at forefront of electric vehicle adoption: Another startup to go all electric

Last-mile delivery at forefront of electric vehicle adoption: Another startup to go all electric