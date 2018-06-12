Tirupati becomes world’s first temple to use electric cars! EESL to supply 50 EVs

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) located in Andhra Pradesh is set to be the world's first temple to use electric cars to ease its officials' daily commute confirms a report on TOI. State-run Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL) has supplied Andhra Government with 350 electric cars to be deployed across the state as per government's EV policy. Tirupati temple will get 50 of these electric cars to be used by TTD officials in Tirumala.

M Kamalakar Babu, MD, New and Renewable Energy Development Corporation of Andhra Pradesh Limited (NREDCAP) told TOI, “The electric vehicles are being hired on a monthly basis from Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL), with whom we have entered into an agreement. Initially, we will deploy 50 vehicles each in selected areas, including the TTD.” The corporation will pay EESL Rs 20,000 per vehicle every month and give another Rs 20,000/ month to the departments that will take care of the drive and maintenance costs.

The drivers hired to drive these EVs will also be given a specific training on the use of batteries and gears in the new vehicle. Each car costs Rs 11 lakh and after six years the ownership of these vehicles will be given to the state government. Apart from TTD other state government-run bodies including Tirupati Municipal Corporation (TMC), Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) and the secretariat in Amaravati will see the deployment of electric cars.

AP Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited (APEPDCL) has already finalized vendors to supply charging equipment as per norms set by EESL. The cost to run electric cars in Tirupati temple will be as low as Rs 2 per kilometre and a full charge can see these electric cars (Tata Tigor Electric and Mahindra e-Verito) travelling for up to 120 kms.

Source: TOI