Tips for buying a used sports cars and benefits of picking a used luxury car over a new one

The COVID-19 pandemic has not only changed the lifestyle of people but has also changed the buying preferences of customers. The demand for luxury cars/brands was on the rise before the pandemic but now demand for the used luxury cars has grown especially in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities across India as well. The trend of buying and modifying a used sports car in India is growing amongst hard-core enthusiasts. In fact, even more so, because there is a variety of such cars to fit almost every pocket. Due to the change in the buying preference of the customers, they are becoming more specific in terms of their choice to buy a car. Sports cars are now in trend!

The benefit of opting for a used sports car

The biggest benefit that you will find when you start looking for these used luxury cars for sale is the price. For buying a brand new sports car one has to spend a huge amount of. Not only the initial cost of the vehicle is high but the depreciation on many sports cars is quite severe.

Moreover, a used sports car will have lower insurance premiums than a new one. Of course, the insurance rates for any sports car will be higher than a family sedan, but buying used sports cars should still help you to save on your insurance payments.

Here are a few tips one should keep in mind before buying a used sports car:

Set your budget and do your research

Many times a car enthusiast may go shopping for a used sports car while having a brand new one in mind. The main thing with buying a used high-performance sports car is to get the best performing and highest quality car you can get for the investment you have. So set a budget beforehand, do your research well by looking at internet sites/magazines, etc.

Sumit Garg, Managing Director and Co-founder, Luxury Ride

Check the vehicle properly

Do a careful walk around the car, check both the interior and the exterior parts. With a used sports car, perhaps more than any other type of vehicle, it is crucial that you examine the vehicle thoroughly to be sure that it has been well maintained. The four main areas to concentrate on are the body, interior, engine, and maintenance records. You also want to check the inside of the tailpipe for any signs of grease or excessive moisture.

Check one by one all the service history and the cost of service/ repairs also what was the cost of the repair. Check for insurance claims history. Most insurance claims are taken in case of a vehicle accident. Check wheel alignment.

Remember the maintenance

Even though there are plenty of advantages to buying a used sports car, one also has to consider the maintenance of the vehicle. In some cases, they will require more repair work, or somewhat more expensive maintenance and repairs based on the nature of the vehicle. By taking good care of the vehicle and taking care of the regular maintenance, you can hopefully avoid these issues, though.

A test drive is a must

Drive the car before you make any kind of offer. You can’t tell anything about the performance or find out if there are any problems such as alignment without a test drive. If you take your time and you are careful and patient you can get a really good deal by purchasing a used sports car over a new one and possibly get the car of your dreams.

Buy only from an authorized dealer

Always prefer to buy a car only from an authorized dealer with the service center. You may feel that the car is a little costly while buying from an authorized service center but, yes just because of the quality they maintain. They do check all the possible checks before they buy from another car owner.

Author: Sumit Garg, Co-Founder & MD, Luxury Ride

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the original author. These views and opinions do not represent those of The Indian Express Group or its employees.

