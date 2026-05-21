Tiago EV facelift may get BaaS to lower entry price

Entire Tiago line-up will get styling and feature updates.

Tata Motors will launch the refreshed Tiago petrol and EV on May 28, with both versions set to receive notable cosmetic updates and distinct styling identities for their respective powertrains.

The Tiago has remained one of Tata Motors’ strongest volume drivers since its debut in 2016. Supported by periodic updates, the combined petrol and EV line-up has averaged around 6,500 units a month over the past year. However, sales dipped to nearly 5,400 units in April 2026.

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Introducing Battery-as-a-Service

Industry sources indicated that Tata Motors is expected to introduce a battery-as-a-service (BaaS) subscription plan for the Tiago EV to lower its upfront acquisition cost and attract more buyers in the entry EV segment. Rival MG Motor currently offers the Comet EV with a BaaS scheme starting at Rs 4.99 lakh, while the Tiago EV’s present price starts at Rs 7.99 lakh without such a subscription model.

Tata Motors did introduce BaaS on the refreshed Punch EV earlier this year and had signaled that it will add BaaS service to more models at the affordable end of the market. The brand had earlier confirmed that, the financing model, subject to financier approvals, will also be extended to the Tiago EV but not to products positioned above the Punch EV.

Premium Cabin Features

The refreshed Tiago will come with additional features including a 360-degree camera, LED lighting elements and six airbags. Mechanically, the petrol-powered Tiago is likely to continue with the existing 1.2-litre engine paired with either a manual or AMT automatic. The Tiago CNG will continue to be sold mechanically unchanged.

The Tiago EV currently comes with two battery pack options, a 19.2kWh unit paired with a 61 hp motor and a larger 24kWh battery with a 75 hp motor. Claimed driving ranges stand at 223 km and 293 km respectively. Sources said Tata Motors may add larger battery packs to improve range figures, similar to the strategy adopted with the Punch EV.