Three-row Kia Carens India Unveil LIVE: XUV700, Safari, Alcazar rival on its way!

All-New Kia Carens India Unveil LIVE News: The all-new Kia Carens is all set to make its global debut in India in just a few hours from now. The vehicle, which is going to be the fourth one in the country by the South Korean carmaker (the first three being Seltos, Carnival, and Sonet) is being touted as an RV (Recreational Vehicle). Now while this certainly sounds interesting, whether the three-row Carens will arrive as an MPV or an SUV is something that we will get to know upon the reveal only. The upcoming Kia Carens will be the first car to feature the company’s new design language, better known as ‘Opposites United’. That said, there is a good chance that the Carens will look considerably different compared to the rest of the Kia models on sale here. The all-new Carens will get a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system while the lower variants could come equipped with an 8-inch unit.
Moreover, the instrument cluster will be an all-digital unit and the steering wheel may look like the one on the Seltos / Sonet. As of now, Kia India has not revealed any details in terms of the seating layout of the Carens but we suspect that the vehicle may have six and seven-seater versions on offer. We will be sharing all the details and happenings from the event here in this LIVE blog, so sit back and enjoy the proceedings.
The soon-to-be-unveiled Kia Carens will be the fourth model to be launched in India by the manufacturer with the first three being the Seltos, Carnival and the Sonet. Will it be worth the wait? We will find that out very soon.
Good morning ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the LIVE blog of Kia Carens. The South Korean carmaker is all set to reveal its much-awaited Recreational Vehicle (RV, as the company likes to call it) here in India. Follow all the updates in this LIVE blog if you don't want to miss any action.