Three modified Scorpios with light machine guns handed over to Gurugram Police!

In order to ensure law and order in the city, three customised Mahindra Scorpios have been handed over to Gurugram Police. The vehicles have been handed over by Vinay Sahni, CEO, DLF Foundation, to Muhammad Akil, Commissioner of Police, Gurugram and several senior officials were present at the venue. The three Mahindra Scorpios have been mounted with a light machine gun (LMG). Out of three cars that have been given to the Gurugram Police, two will be deployed at Cyber hub while the remaining one will do its duty at Golf Course Road. The said Mahindra Scorpios have been modified by Mahindra Defence systems. As already mentioned, the vehicles have an LMG on the roof along with a provision that enables the deployed commando to rotate 360-degrees.

Moreover, the vehicles have been fitted with fog lights for better convenience in adverse weather and dark conditions. The induction of the said vehicles in Gurugram Police fleet will ease up surveillance for the cops in the city. Also, apart from escorting VVIPs, the three Scorpios will also be used for patrolling. According to Gurugram Police, these will also be connected to Dial 100 Police control room.

This is not the first time that Mahindra Scorpios have been induced into Gurubgram Police's fleet. Exactly a year ago, the police department got six Scorpios by an NGO called Society for Safe Gurugram (SSG). This set of Mahindra Scorpios were given to the Gurugram Police fleet on 22nd February. The six vehicles are white in colour and have Police decals which make them differentiate themselves from the regular Scorpios.

