Three big SUV launches in India this week: Scorpio-N, Brezza & Hyryder

From the all-new Mahindra Scorpio-N to the new-gen Maruti Suzuki Brezza, three new much-anticipated SUVs will be launched in India this week. Check out the complete list here.

This week is going to be crazy for the Indian automotive world. We are going to witness some of the biggest and the most-anticipated launches of the year. From the all-new Mahindra Scorpio-N to the new-gen Maruti Suzuki Brezza, three new SUVs will be launched in India this week. Let’s check out the complete list here.

SUV launches in India this week:

Mahindra Scorpio-N

The all-new Mahindra Scorpio-N will make its global debut in India today, i.e. on June 27, 2022. It will share its powertrains with the XUV700 and sport a 2.0-litre mStallion turbocharged petrol motor & a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine. Transmission options will include a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed torque-converter AT with Mahindra’s new 4 XPLOR 4WD system.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki will launch the all-new Brezza in India on June 30, 2022. It will get a major cosmetic overhaul, a bunch of new features, and more. Powering the SUV will be a 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine that develops 101 bhp and 136.8 Nm of peak torque. The engine will come mated to a 5-speed MT and a 6-speed torque-converter AT with paddle shifters.

Toyota Hyryder

Finally, the last SUV on this list is the Toyota Hyryder which will make its global debut in India on July 1, 2022. The upcoming Toyota Hyryder is expected to be powered by a 103 bhp 1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol engine, paired with a 6-speed MT and AT. It is also likely to get a 1.5-litre strong hybrid petrol motor, paired with an eCVT that might offer a first-in-segment AWD too.

