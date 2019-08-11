This wireless mobile phone charger can be installed in any car: Pebble Grip launched at Rs 2,499

Pebble, a lifestyle accessories manufacturer, has further extended its car accessories portfolio with the launch of a wireless mobile phone charger called ‘Grip’ - a combination of a mobile charger and a mobile holder. As the name suggests, the car charger doubles as an adhesive for 2X the strength, and grips to the air vents. Simply attach it to your air vent and slide your phone into the mount for a secure hold of your device.

The never-slip vent mount keeps the phone from slipping, sliding or falling off from the vents. The easy to use car charger supports fast wireless charging with 10/7/5 W standards along with advanced temperature control, which maintains a consistent temperature while charging and protects from overheating.

The case-friendly technology ensures 10-way circuit protection from current surge, over-voltage, over-temperature but also from accidental falls while driving on bumpy roads or under sudden braking.

The Qi-compatible wireless car charger is compatible with several smartphones that support wireless charging. It is designed to take up minimal space and provide ease of use. The product is already available with leading retail and e-commerce stores like Amazon, along with the manufacturer's website pebblecart.com at a price of Rs 2,499.

Amazon had its Prime Day sale quite recently under which car accessories went on stupendous discounts. If you missed the massive sale, fret not, Amazon continues to have great deals on such accessories that can significantly improve your in-cabin experience. From little devices to assist Bluetooth connection to JBL sound systems, head over to e-commerce websites like Amazon to check the deals.