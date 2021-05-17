This reimagined 250 GT SWB restomod is a bargain 1959 classic Ferrari

The RML Group in England has created a brand new Ferrari 250 GT restomod with a 5.5-litre V12 that churns out 478bhp. And it doesn’t break the bank to buy one… at least compared to an original.

If you’re looking to buy an old classic Ferrari, chances are you have your heart set on a 1950-60 250 GT. But your mind and wallet may advise you otherwise. However, what if we told you that you can have one that wasn’t built in the 60s and it won’t break the bank either? RML is a British company that has reimagined the much revered Ferrari 250 GT SWB from 1959 and built one to modern standards. The dream to own one may not be as difficult now we believe so. The folks at RML went to work to sculpt the beautiful and timeless body of the 250 GT SWB out of carbon fibre.

The original came with a 3.0-litre V12. But under the skin is a modern interpretation of what the 250 GT SWB should be like. This restomod features a 5.5-litre V12 engine from the 550 Maranello. It develops 478bhp and 568Nm of torque and uses a 6-speed open gate manual transmission also from the 500 Maranello. The SBW weighs just 1,470 kgs that allows it to do a claimed 0-100km/h in 4.1 seconds. RML also claim it can reach a top speed of 297km/h.

The cabin has been designed not to be as period correct, but to modern standards. it features electrically operated seats meaning that the SWB can accommodate anyone under 6ft 6inches in relative comfort, unlike the original. There is also a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, air-conditioning, electric windows and electric mirrors.

Restomods essentials allow the gorgeous looks of cars from the past and marry them with modern comforts. This results in an old car that is easier to drive and live with, but none of the drawbacks from yesteryears, but yes, none of the heritage either. But that is the point of a restomod, you get to look cool driving it, and the 250 GT SWB looks exquisite, to say the least. Because it doesn’t have to carry the weight of the heritage of the original, it docent cost as much as the originals do. This is why we have the Eagle E-Type, the Aston Martin DB4 GT Continuation, the Cyan P1800, or even the Porsche 911 reimagined by Singer.

RML will build only 30 examples of the 250 GT SWB and the price is not something they have revealed as yet. However, as an original 250 GT SWB sold at auction between US$8-10 million (around the ballpark of Rs 65 crore), even if the RML reimagined 250 GT SWB costs between Rs 5-10 crore, is not a bargain of the century?

