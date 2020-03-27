This one Indian state failed to lower accidents even after Motor Vehicle Act 2019

A couple of states have reported a double-digit decline in accidents whereas the majority have shown a single-digit decrease.

That headline brings in some amount of relief, doesn’t it? The government has released a report that says that motor vehicle accidents across states have reported a significant percentage decline. The new Motor Vehicle Act 2019 was enforced from September last year. This new rule entailed steeper fines as well as prison time for violators. Express Drives had carried multiple reports wherein truck drivers were reportedly fined more than Rs 24 lakh for violating the rules. There were also multiple cases of arson from the owners themselves. This was on learning that the rules violated or fines incurred were greater than the value of the vehicle itself.

As can be seen from this image below, Gujarat has reported a decline of 13.52 per cent in accidents from September 2019 – January 2020. The highest though is at Jammu and Kashmir. The state has reported a 14.87 per cent decline in accidents during the same period. Amongst all, the outlier here has to be Kerala, the only state to have reported an increase in accidents. Kerala has had a 4.9 per cent increase in the number of road accidents.

While many regular commuters or road users were against the new rules, the statistics prove that these have been effective. This comes across as a relief to the government officials, especially Nitin Gadkari, the minister for road, transport, and highway. He was the driving force behind this change and has been lobbying for it for quite some time. The idea is to have the fine amount increased so that the users will be forced to follow the rules and keep themselves as well as others safe.

For faster transportation or to have lesser queues at toll nakas, Fastag was introduced. It has been reported now that due to Fastag, the queues have been halved. Not only this, but the online transaction also ensures minimum hassles as well as contactless payment.

