This one Indian state failed to lower accidents even after Motor Vehicle Act 2019

A couple of states have reported a double-digit decline in accidents whereas the majority have shown a single-digit decrease.

By:Updated: March 27, 2020 10:54:42 AM

Delhi Police, traffic arrangements in holi, Holi celebration, Delhi traffic police, delhi traffic

That headline brings in some amount of relief, doesn’t it? The government has released a report that says that motor vehicle accidents across states have reported a significant percentage decline. The new Motor Vehicle Act 2019 was enforced from September last year. This new rule entailed steeper fines as well as prison time for violators. Express Drives had carried multiple reports wherein truck drivers were reportedly fined more than Rs 24 lakh for violating the rules. There were also multiple cases of arson from the owners themselves. This was on learning that the rules violated or fines incurred were greater than the value of the vehicle itself.

As can be seen from this image below, Gujarat has reported a decline of 13.52 per cent in accidents from September 2019 – January 2020. The highest though is at Jammu and Kashmir. The state has reported a 14.87  per cent decline in accidents during the same period. Amongst all, the outlier here has to be Kerala, the only state to have reported an increase in accidents. Kerala has had a 4.9 per cent increase in the number of road accidents.

While many regular commuters or road users were against the new rules, the statistics prove that these have been effective. This comes across as a relief to the government officials, especially Nitin Gadkari, the minister for road, transport, and highway. He was the driving force behind this change and has been lobbying for it for quite some time. The idea is to have the fine amount increased so that the users will be forced to follow the rules and keep themselves as well as others safe.

For faster transportation or to have lesser queues at toll nakas, Fastag was introduced. It has been reported now that due to Fastag, the queues have been halved. Not only this, but the online transaction also ensures minimum hassles as well as contactless payment.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

This one Indian state failed to lower accidents even after Motor Vehicle Act 2019

This one Indian state failed to lower accidents even after Motor Vehicle Act 2019

Covid19: No toll collection on National Highways during lockdown period

Covid19: No toll collection on National Highways during lockdown period

Coivd19: Bajaj Auto commits Rs 100 crore for medical relief

Coivd19: Bajaj Auto commits Rs 100 crore for medical relief

Coronavirus impact! Benelli shuts operations at Hyderabad plant till 31st March

Coronavirus impact! Benelli shuts operations at Hyderabad plant till 31st March

2020 MotoGP: Spanish GP postponed - fifth MotoGP round to be affected by coronavirus

2020 MotoGP: Spanish GP postponed - fifth MotoGP round to be affected by coronavirus

2020 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy, Low Rider BS6 launched: Key changes and price difference listed!

2020 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy, Low Rider BS6 launched: Key changes and price difference listed!

GoMechanic offers service, repairs to emergency vehicles during lockdown: Waives off labour charge

GoMechanic offers service, repairs to emergency vehicles during lockdown: Waives off labour charge

Coronavirus Pandemic: Mahindra ready with affordable ventilator prototype within 48 hours

Coronavirus Pandemic: Mahindra ready with affordable ventilator prototype within 48 hours

Hero Xpulse ABS units reportedly being replaced: Here's why they should be

Hero Xpulse ABS units reportedly being replaced: Here's why they should be

BS4 inventory pileup more worrying for two-wheelers than cars & commercial vehicles: Crisil

BS4 inventory pileup more worrying for two-wheelers than cars & commercial vehicles: Crisil

Coronavirus Pandemic: Audi, Mercedes, BMW and more inspiring social posts that strike the right chord

Coronavirus Pandemic: Audi, Mercedes, BMW and more inspiring social posts that strike the right chord

Bugatti uses first-ever 3D-printed titanium components on Chiron Pur Sport and Super Sport 300+

Bugatti uses first-ever 3D-printed titanium components on Chiron Pur Sport and Super Sport 300+

Missing MotoGP? Riders to compete virtually on official video game this Sunday - here's how to watch

Missing MotoGP? Riders to compete virtually on official video game this Sunday - here's how to watch

Covid19 relief measures: MG Motor India donates Rs 2 crore for medical aid

Covid19 relief measures: MG Motor India donates Rs 2 crore for medical aid

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Long Term Review: 2 Months, 3,100 km Update!

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Long Term Review: 2 Months, 3,100 km Update!

2020 Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight, Forty-Eight Special BS6 launched: Get pricier by this much!

2020 Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight, Forty-Eight Special BS6 launched: Get pricier by this much!

Coronavirus Pandemic: Aston Martin suspends manufacturing in UK till April 20

Coronavirus Pandemic: Aston Martin suspends manufacturing in UK till April 20

Mercedes-Benz Actros truck gets MirrorCam for rearview mirrors: Improved visibility & fuel efficiency

Mercedes-Benz Actros truck gets MirrorCam for rearview mirrors: Improved visibility & fuel efficiency

Mercedes-Benz takes EQV electric V-Class through harsh Arctic winter testing

Mercedes-Benz takes EQV electric V-Class through harsh Arctic winter testing

Maruti Suzuki Dzire Tour S CNG BS6 launched: Priced at Rs 6.36 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Dzire Tour S CNG BS6 launched: Priced at Rs 6.36 lakh