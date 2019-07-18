This new automatic gearbox for EVs has only two gears yet increased efficiency

ZF Friedrichshafen, a German automotive parts manufacturer, most notable for its torque convertor transmissions which it supplies to OEMs like Audi, BMW, Volkswagen, FCA and other, has introduced a new 2-speed drive system which is designed for use in electric powered passenger cars.

Nearly every internal combustion engine (ICE) powered vehicle features anywhere from 5 to 9-speed transmission (besides the Koenigsegg Regera). These Gearboxes allow for the engine speed to be low while the vehicle is able to drive at higher speeds and be more efficient. On the flipside, all-electric vehicles sold in the market today use an electric motor which is mounted directly to the differential with a single drive system to power the car.

The 2-speed electric drive integrates an advanced electric motor with a shift element and appropriate power electronics. This allows for an improvement in energy conversion efficiency compared to previous direct e-drives which allows for an extended driving range for each battery charge. ZF says that this new system can extend your range by 5% over the range which a direct drive system can deliver. Additionally, ZF has said that the gearbox has been designed with a modular approach and the drive concept can be scaled up for use in performance vehicles as well.

Bert Hellwig, Head of System House at ZF’s E-Mobility division said “For electric vehicles in everyday use, it is important to obtain as much range as possible from each battery charge. Every percent of improvement in energy conversion efficiency translates into two percent more range. Bringing together our know-how in relation to electric motors, gearboxes, and power electronics ensures that we achieve the best possible range from each battery charge”

ZF developed a new electric motor with a maximum power rating of around 190hp paired with a two-stage shift element. The new 2-speed e-drive from ZF is a first of its kind and ZF claims it aids to consume less energy for electric vehicles. Unlike the direct drive system found in EVs of today, the new ZF system features two gears, which shifts into second at around 70kmph. The system is also tuneable by the customer who can devise other shift strategies, possibly linked to digital map material and GPS. The software will capable of ‘over the air’ updates from the cloud services.

The modular design of the transmission will allow manufacturers to use the system to boost their performance cars. ZF has said that the system can be mated to a more powerful motor for up to a 355hp motor to deliver faster acceleration and possibly even faster top speeds.