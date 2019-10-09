This Maruti Suzuki Eeco variant is still on sale without airbag or ABS: Here is why

Maruti Suzuki was the first carmaker that added ABS with EBD as well as a driver airbag to all its cars well before the safety norms kicked in. The mandate was that all new vehicles manufactured after April 2019 should have a driver airbag, ABS with EBD as well as rear parking sensors among others as standard equipment. Accordingly, Maruti Suzuki also updated the Eeco with these features. So, for the first time, the Eeco got ABS with EBD as well as a driver airbag. However, on closer inspection, we found that one Maruti Eeco variant is still on sale without any of these safety features. The only bit it gets from the aforementioned list is the presence of rear parking sensors as well as driver and front passenger seat belt reminder.

This Maruti Suzuki Eeco variant is the Cargo petrol as well as the Cargo CNG versions. The explanation is simple. These trims are classified under the cargo category and hence the safety regulations there are different. For example, presence of an airbag isn't mandated yet while the same applies for ABS. Heavy duty trucks though need to have ABS with EBD. The Maruti Suzuki Eeco Cargo has an 80kmph speed limit. A fire extinguisher is available only with the CNG trim. Reflectors too are available on the front as well as rear, again a mandate for a cargo vehicle.

A recent report said that the Eeco's 1.2-litre engine will be made BS-VI compliant. This will mean that the Eeco will be sold past the April 2020 BS-VI conversion deadline. We only hope that Maruti proactively adds ABS with EBD as well as a driver airbag to the cargo versions as well. This will ensure that they set a precedent and not just respond to the government's call. The latter after all is a mandate.