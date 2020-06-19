This Mahindra Bolero with a portable toilet will put many expensive vanity vans to shame

This Mahindra Bolero with a portable toilet, lauded by Anand Mahindra, will let you travel long distances without the worry of having to use public loos with a much more cleaner and efficient ecosystem.

June 19, 2020

During the pandemic, we have come across many genius inventions and creations by our Indian public. These may or may not be related to automobiles. However, a recent invention caught our eye and this one will definitely be called “nature’s call”. At least the purpose with which it is built. Ojes Automobiles, based out of Kerala are said to have made this modified Bolero. The company is into building coaches and caravans for South Indian actors namely Mamoothy, Prithviraj and so on. For them, taking on such a humble project will be child’s play. While it is unclear at the moment if this has been done for an individual customer or just for demo purpose, the outcome gets the po(o!)ps from us. Let’s take a look at how exactly Ojes Automobiles managed to do this and also got appreciated by Anand Mahindra for this effort.

It seems the Mahindra Bolero with a portable toilet was introduced to ensure those travelling in it for long distances need not have to have inhibitions about using a public toilet. The cost of this portable toilet is around Rs 65,000 and it comes with a flush control which is touch-based. A 12V motor is used to draw power from the vehicle’s battery and this one provides the juice for the flush operation.  The company provides two aluminum tanks along with this toilet. One is used to carry fresh water for use in the toilet while the other one carries the generated waste. A vacuum toilet, akin to the ones one might have experienced on aircrafts too can be fitted. There is facility to add soaps, towels as well as sanitisers in the boot space.

Ojes Automobiles has basically removed the last row of seats for accommodating this portable toilet. The company says that should the need arise, they can refit the seats. While this essentially limits the vehicle’s people carrying capacity, the last row seats of the Bolero were as it is uncomfortable. Boot space too has been gone for a toss. We guess, that’s a small price to pay for such a huge convenience during these times.

If you have a car that measures 40 inches from the floor to the roof, this portable toilet can be fitted. You can contact Ojes Automobiles on their social media pages or website to know more.

 

