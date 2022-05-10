This is the first Aston Martin DBX707 customer car!

The Aston Martin DBX707 is capable of a maximum speed of 310 kmph and can reach 0-60mph in just 3.1 seconds.

Aston Martin has begun assembling the DBX707 at their assembly line at St Athan, Wales. The model is set to be shipped to more than 50 countries around the world over the coming months.

The DBX707 is capable of a maximum speed of 310 kmph and can reach 0-60mph in just 3.1 seconds. The uber-luxury SUV delivers a peak power of 705 bhp.

Aston Martin claims that more than 100 new skilled automotive technicians have been recruited by the brand at St Athan to support the ramp-up of DBX707 production.

Michael Straughan, Chief Operating Officer of Aston Martin Lagonda, said: “Aston Martin is immensely proud to be manufacturing industry-leading products like DBX707 from a world-class facility in Wales, and we are delighted to see the very first model completed.

“As the first car delivered through the product development cycle under the leadership of Lawrence Stroll, Executive Chairman of Aston Martin Lagonda, DBX707 is a symbol of the new era for Aston Martin and the brand’s ability to combine ultra-luxury and high-performance.”

“The initial reaction from customers and media has been tremendous, and as we ramp-up DBX707 production at St Athan, it is fantastic that we have also had the opportunity to grow our team and create more employment opportunities for people from the local community. Wales has a rich tradition of industrial and engineering excellence and we’re excited to be forging the future and to support that proud heritage,” he added.

The Secretary of State for Wales, Simon Hart, said: “It’s great to see the iconic Aston Martin brand roll off the production line here in Wales, before being exported to countries around the world. The success of the DBX707 is testament to the highly skilled and hard-working team, and it’s fascinating to see how they work.”

“I want Wales to be a highly attractive location for cutting-edge automotive technologies and the UK Government will continue to work to secure and support the investment of companies, like Aston Martin, as they drive economic growth and create jobs,” he added.