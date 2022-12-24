This is how you must adjust your car mirrors properly

The correct positioning of the car mirrors, both ORVMs (Outside rear view mirrors) and IRVM (Inside rearview mirror) is very crucial for all drivers as it reduces blind spots.

For the past week, my younger brother has been learning how to drive. While driving with me on the passenger side and gloating about how fast he was learning, he forgot to adjust the mirrors and was constantly moving to and fro on his seat to get a good view of the traffic behind him. So while the baby driver halts and adjusts the mirrors, I write…

The correct positioning of the car mirrors, both ORVMs (Outside rear view mirrors) and IRVM (Inside rearview mirror) is very crucial for all drivers as it plays an important role in providing the best view of the traffic, positioning the car on the road and preventing accidents by reducing blind spots.

Adjust your car mirrors properly – Step 1 – Left ORVM

For manually adjustable ORVMs

Without leaving the driver’s seat, stretch as far as you can towards the left ORVM and adjust it in a way that the road behind you is visible on two-thirds of the mirror and on the rest the edges of the car are visible.

Electronically adjustable ORVMs have made it very easy to adjust! Just remember the ratio, 3:1, 3 parts traffic, one part edge of the car! Repeat the same with the right ORVM as well but this time, adjust it so that two-thirds of the road is visible.

Adjust your car mirrors properly – Step 2- IRVM

Now with the left and right ORVMs in place check your visibility. The mirrors should be adjusted in a way that a mere tilt of your neck allows you to see the side mirrors properly.

For the IRVM, adjust it in a way that the widest view of the rear windscreen is available. Together, all three mirrors will help you position your car on the road and keep you safe.

Safe driving!