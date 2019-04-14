This gorgeous McLaren 720S Spider was painted in 260 hours, here’s why!

McLarens are some of the world's most nice looking cars. Not only are they beautiful and breathtaking to say the least, but these are also insanely fast that can put most of the cars on the planet to shame. Very recently, McLaren took almost 260 hours to paint a 720S Spider. The paint job on the said model was done by McLaren Special Operations - the internal divisions of the company that is responsible for making special and customised models for its customers. The brand new stunning looking deep blue paint has been made especially by mixing three colours namely Burton Blue, Cerulean Blue, and Abyss Black. McLaren calls the new colour Coriolis and this paint was applied over the Metroite Grey body.

The process of painting the McLaren 720S Spider involved some expert painters and artists. The paint was applied in such a way that that the fade effects mimics the movement of the car through the air in a wind tunnel. The attention-catching effect seems totally worth considering the time taken for painting the car. Speaking of the performance for which the McLarens are known for, the 720S Spider gets power from a 4.0-litre, twin-turbocharged V8 engine that is good for shedding out a maximum power output of 710 bhp while the peak torque is rated at 770 Nm. The car can do 0 to 200 kmph in just 7.9 seconds while it can achieve a top speed of 341 kmph.

The new paint scheme on the McLaren 720S Spider looks stunning, to say the least. Looking at the amount of hard work involved in the painting of the car, it is no less than art-work that the respective owner would surely cherish for a lifetime. Through this paint work, McLaren Special Operations wanted to show the length it can go in order to satisfy their customers.

