This black MG Hector is winning the internet: Here is how you can get one

A thunderous welcome is what the Indian audience gave MG Motors. The MG Hector raked in more than 28,000 bookings before the company stopped taking orders. More than 3,000 vehicles have been delivered so far. It is one such delivery vehicle that caught our eyes. It is the MG Hector in a complete black paint job. You see, it is one of the colour palettes available for the Hector right from onset. What's special is that this Hector loses out all the chrome exterior bits, even from its logo. It has been done at the dealership level by 3M. The cost of this job is Rs 20,000 inclusive of taxes. A recent video of the another Hector done in black with new alloys is also doing the rounds. This one has a more comprehensive kit pack added and is worth around Rs 2.5 lakh over the price of the car.

Now MG Motors themselves don't endorse this conversion. It is not part of their approved accessories list. However, the deal is if you get it done through 3M at an MG dealership, the company doesn't mind. Moreover, these are 3M black tapes and can be removed anytime. Right now, the warranty of this black detailing is one year from the date of application. It may be noted that not all MG dealers are brave to attempt this modification. One Mumbai dealer said that they do a transparent film but haven't yet tried the black one yet. It will require you some convincing for the dealer to actually do it. However, given the new regulations that stipulate that any conversion done on the vehicle and not endorsed on the RC will lead to registration cancellation may hold true here. We though haven't heard of anyone getting fined for putting stickers.

A recent chat with MG Motors revealed that the company is looking at reopening bookings by November. There are talks of starting an additional shift. More people will also be hired in the process. MG is also looking to introduce BS-VI versions of the Hector soon and as revealed by us earlier, even the 7-seater too will be shown at the Auto Expo 2019. The public demand is also for a diesel-auomatic Hector, something which the company doesnt provide at the moment.