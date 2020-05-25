This artist’s impression of the Tata Blackbird SUV is enticing: Creta rival specs, features speculated

The Blackbird SUV from Tata Motors is definitely in the works but the car you see in the images is an altogether different one.

By:Published: May 25, 2020 2:25:25 PM
Image source: Motor Wala on Youtube

Other than the Tata Gravitas which is a much-awaited model this year, there is another Tata in the offing. We’re referring to the Tata Blackbird. This SUV will be positioned between the Nexon and Harrier. Tata Motors perhaps thinks there is a great opportunity left to be untapped. Especially given the success that the Hyundai Creta and Seltos enjoy in the segment. An SUV with the same dimensions and with petrol/diesel engines. Sounds like an interesting prospect. An image of what seems to be the Blackbird in its production form is now doing the rounds of the internet.

The artist will have the best of journalists fooled. He has fused elements like the grille and Tata logo on an old concept car. In fact, this is one concept car that Subaru has been teasing the world from 2019. Yes, we are referring to the Viziv Adrenaline concept. That was again a compact SUV and the artist who goes by the name Motor Wala on Youtube is definitely trying a linkbait technology.

However, in the past there has been a compact SUV that has been spotted testing on the outskirts of Pune. Eagle-eyed readers of Express Drives have said that this SUV has a floating infotainment system like the Nexon but a bigger unit. There is also a turbocharged petrol engine that is being used for this SUV. The Nexon’s 1.5-litre diesel engine too will do duty under the hood of this car. It is likely that there will be a power increase for the Blackbird. By the way, the Blackbird is the internal codename of the car. However, given that the name is quite popular, Tata Motors might just keep this one as the production nameplate.

Given the current pandemic, there is a high sentiment towards the Tata Group. The company has done a lot of charity (more than Rs 500 crore donated). Tata products, based on this sentiment, are likely to gain big time in the coming days. Plus the safety factor is now top-notch thanks to the recent crash tests.

Source: Motor Wala (on Youtube)

