This 760hp armoured Audi RS7 is the fastest fortress in the world

If you have ever driven an Audi RS7 you’d probably know that it would be highly unlikely that someone would ever get a shot at you. The standard Audi RS7 is a saloon with a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 with already enough power and torque to warp time. And then you have that supercar demolishing RS7 Performance which has 605hp from factory that will leave anything alongside it in its dust and carry four occupants while dong so.

In short, the Audi RS7 is at another level of ridiculous performance saloons. With acceleration times in the sub-3.5-second region, most gangsters would never see the RS7 coming, or going. However, a company called AddArmor who specialize in armouring vehicles felt that what if they did? So they decided to reinforce one and add a little more power just to be on the safer side.

Meet the AddArmor APR RS7, a bulletproof, explosive resistant performance saloon fortress which can rocket 4 occupants easily at 325kmph that’s to an uprated V8 engine that is tuned to produce a whopping 760hp. The track-focused Lamborghini Huracan Performante with a naturally aspirated V10 engine does 0-100kmph in 2.9 seconds as claimed by the manufacturer, the heavy armoured five-door fastback can do the exactly the same.

The APR RS7 which can clock 325kmph is now the world’s fastest armoured vehicle. AddArmor has worked with APR, a known VW Group cars tuner to develop the vehicle. How they have managed to achieve this feat is unlike other traditional armoured vehicles, the APR RS7 is not weighed down by layers and layers of steel, but it uses special polycarbonate composite weaved in a certain way that makes the material impenetrable. AddArmor’s B4 level reinforcement creates a multi-level mixture of polycarbonate and ballistic glass that can stop a .44 Magnum. Should you wish for added protection, there is a B7 level protection package also available. All of this as claimed by AddArmor only adds 90 kilogrammes to the overall weight of the car. However, that’s not all, AddArmor will also throw in some Bond-like gadgets in the vehicle like a pepper sprayer mounted on the B-pillar, electric-shock door handles, tear gas cans, frequencies jammers for drones, and a gas detection system can create a positive-pressurized cabin to temporarily shield occupants from poison gas. It even included a nigh vision 360-degree camera and run-flat tyres from Pirelli.

The price as claimed by AddArmour quotes a tag of $205,000 (~Rs 1.40 crore) before taxes are applied. Should you choose to bring such a vehicle to India, expect to pay probably twice the price for added duties as well. Of course, you cannot put a price on safety, therefore the AddArmor APR RS7 is a must-have in your garage.