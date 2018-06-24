Third-generation Toyota Century gets major update, priced at Rs 1.2 crore

Toyota Century in its 50-year-old history has now entered its third generation, which is the first major update it has recieved in 21 years. The latest version of the luxury saloon is slated to be priced at about $1,78,000 (approximately Rs 1.21 crore), and is expected to be a more of a chauffuer-driven model comparable to the likes of Rolls-Royce. This means comfort and convenience features will be loaded for the rear passengers.

In terms of design as well, Toyota has redone the cabin making more headroom and legroom. The wheelbase has been extended by 65 mm and the roof of the car now has more of a vertical drop at the back. The seats in the rear include foot rests and massage function. The rear of the cabin also has a 12-inch television and a 7-inch touch screen control tucked away in the centre console.

In terms of powertrain, the 2018 Toyota Century will be a hybrid powered by a combination of electric motors and 5.0-litre V8 engine. Toyota says it will be quiter and more fuel-efficient.

Standard equipment includes active noise control and an electronically-controlled air suspension. The 2018 Century includes Toyota Safety Sense with four components. Pre-Collision System helps prevent or mitigate hitting anything, vehicles and pedestrians included. Lane Departure Alert uses audible and visual alerts to let the driver know if the car is drifting from the lane, with standard lane keeping assistance that will tug on the wheel to keep the vehicle on course.

Radar Cruise Control with All-Speed Tracking helps maintain distance from a leading vehicle, and the Adaptive High Beam System controls the headlights. Blind spot monitoring and parking assistance are standard.

Toyota has set a goal for itself to sell about 50 Century vehicles per month. The Century will only be on sale in the Japanese market. For some perspective on the small matter of price, the 2018 Toyota Century costs nearly as much as two Lexuses combined. To be more precise, it is priced equivalent to two well-equipped 2018 Lexus LS sedans or two 2018 Toyota Land Cruisers, or five top-of-the-line 2018 Toyota Camry V6 XSEs.