Things you should not neglect in your car to be prepared for the summer

Summer is the time where the climate is not just hot but unpredictable. Sometimes temperatures can sore up to 40 ̊+ Celsius on one day, and the following day it could be cloudy, or even rain all of a sudden. This fluctuation of climate and temperature can affect your car in numerous ways. But there are a few things you can do to prepare your car for the season with just a few checks and maintenance techniques. We have outlined the most important ones here.

Air Conditioning

in the summer heat, we just can’t get away from air conditioners. and travelling daily requires the car air conditioner running at full blast. But the heat from the outside can also affect the cooling system of your car as components under the bonnet also tend to heat up. The best remedy to avoid these problems is to get a thorough service of your car’s air conditioning system before the summer season kicks in so that the air conditioner works properly and effectively. during service, check for leaks in the refrigerant system. if no leaks are found, a simple top up of refrigerant might be enough. Modern cars also come with a pollen filter which cleans up the air before letting it enter the cabin. it’s advisable to check the filter as well.

Car Battery

during the winter, the cold might flatten your car battery and require jumpstarts early in the morning. While in the summer, the heat can cause chemical reactions inside the battery which can result in overcharging. This can also shorten the life span of the battery. It’s good practice to detach the terminals of the battery and clean it out once in a while. While attaching them back, make sure they are attached properly and the battery is strapped down tightly. Applying petroleum jelly on the positive terminal can also prevent carbon deposits from accumulating on the terminal.

Coolant and Radiator

The engine in a car is designed to work at around 100 ̊ Celsius internally. But if that temperature rises, the internal components can melt and ruin the engine. Luckily, modern cars are fitted with ingenious cooling systems that can even let you idle for a long period of time, but if the cooling system is not functioning properly, the engine can overheat. Checking the coolant level is vital. a leak in the system will lead to loss of coolant fluid. a regular check and a usual top up every year or two are sufficient to keep the car running smoothly. This will also help in not harming the engine internally. Additionally, leaning the radiator is recommended as it might have sucked in dust and dirt. Cleaning, draining the system and topping up the fluids will improve the cooling of the engine, while allowing it to breathe and run smoother.

Brakes

Brakes, undoubtedly, are the single most important safety feature fitted in an automobile. Due to friction from wear and tear, the brake pads or shoes can wear out over time. A worn pad or shoe can be identified when the car doesn’t decelerate as effectively as it normally would. Also, you can hear the scraping or grinding noise of the pads while stepping on the brake pedal. Some other symptoms of worn out brakes would be an overly soft or hard resistant brake pedal, or even a raised or lowered resting position of the pedal. If these symptoms are noticed, we suggest that you replace or change the brake shoe or the pads immediately as it would be quite unsafe to drive the car. If left unattended, the discs could get damaged and might require replacement of the entire disc assembly, resulting in major costs in parts and labour as it would require to be done professionally.

Rubber Pipes and Linings

Check all the rubber linings behind and under the doors and boot of your car. A worn-out door rubber lining can lead to water seeping into the cabin and if not checked, rust out the metal under the rubber. Additionally, check the rubber hoses under your bonnet. If there is a leak, that could lead to catastrophic failure, whether it’s the brakes lines, coolant pipes or fuel lines.