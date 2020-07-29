Thierry Bollore appointed as the new CEO of Jaguar Land Rover

The appointment of Bollore comes at a time when the world is battling the Covid-19 pandemic and JLR has not remained aloof from its impact. Most recently, hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, JLR reported a significantly lower sales, suffering a loss of £501 million in the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

By:Published: July 29, 2020 10:28 AM

Thierry Bolloré has been appointed as the new chief executive officer of Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) effective September 10, 2020, the company said in a statement on Tuesday. He will succeed Ralph Speth, who will continue as non-executive chairman of JLR. Bollore has worked in automotive and auto component companies like Renault, Faurecia and Michelin. He most recently was the CEO of Groupe Renault.

Commenting on Bollore’s appointment, N Chandrasekaran, chairman, Tata Group, said, “I am delighted to welcome Thierry to Jaguar Land Rover. An established global business leader with a proven track record of implementing complex transformations, Thierry will bring a wealth of experience to one of the most revered positions in the industry.”

The appointment of Bollore comes at a time when the world is grappling with the Covid-19 pandemic and JLR has not remained aloof from its impact. Most recently, hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, JLR reported a significantly lower sales, suffering a loss of £501 million in the quarter ended March 31, 2020, and reported revenues of £5.4 billion. The impact on margins was almost £800 million. JLR, which contributes around 78% of the Tata Motor’s overall revenues, had a rough run during the March quarter, washing out the profits made during the second and third quarters of the last financial year.

Recovery in China seen in the early part of 2020 has again been severely hit by the pandemic, and retail volumes suffered a sharp decline in the recently ended quarter. For FY20, China JV reported an Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) loss of £19 million against an Ebitda profit of £223 million in FY19. Falling sales in China has been a concern for analysts tracking the company for a while and the expectation from Bollore will be to turnaround the market. Strategy for the UK market will also be watched out for as the market has suffered a double whammy of Brexit and the Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, there is already a turnaround and transformation agenda to deleverage the JLR business in the works and Bollore will now be expected to drive positive cash flows in an environment of slowing global growth. JLR recently raised its Project Charge+ savings target with an aim to save a further £2.1 billion by FY21 end from £1.1 billion earlier.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Cars, bikes, scooters to get cheaper from August 2020: Here’s why

Cars, bikes, scooters to get cheaper from August 2020: Here’s why

Chinese electric vehicle battery dominance might end soon: Challenge to Dragon decoded

Chinese electric vehicle battery dominance might end soon: Challenge to Dragon decoded

Gulf Oil returns to F1! To be preferred lubricant supplier for McLaren starting 2021

Gulf Oil returns to F1! To be preferred lubricant supplier for McLaren starting 2021

Now buy a new Skoda Rapid, Karoq online with Skoda Contactless Programme

Now buy a new Skoda Rapid, Karoq online with Skoda Contactless Programme

Cheapest to most expensive 250-300cc bikes in India: From Bajaj Dominar to TVS Apache

Cheapest to most expensive 250-300cc bikes in India: From Bajaj Dominar to TVS Apache

Tata Motors appoints Thierry Bolloré as new CEO of Jaguar Land Rover starting 10 September

Tata Motors appoints Thierry Bolloré as new CEO of Jaguar Land Rover starting 10 September

Now fit pollution filter, cooler to your helmet: BluArmor Blu-02 price, availability, benefits and details

Now fit pollution filter, cooler to your helmet: BluArmor Blu-02 price, availability, benefits and details

Eye-popping video! Mahindra Bolero saves biker from JCB: Anand Mahindra calls it a 'living thing'

Eye-popping video! Mahindra Bolero saves biker from JCB: Anand Mahindra calls it a 'living thing'

Royal Enfield deploys 800 'Service on Wheels' motorcycles for doorstep bike service across India

Royal Enfield deploys 800 'Service on Wheels' motorcycles for doorstep bike service across India

Zoomcar partners with ETO Motors shared EV platform to boost electric mobility

Zoomcar partners with ETO Motors shared EV platform to boost electric mobility

KTM 250 Adventure spied testing again: Expected price, features, India launch details of Himalayan rival

KTM 250 Adventure spied testing again: Expected price, features, India launch details of Himalayan rival

Unauthorised vehicle access, loss of personal info: Connected cars need better cybersecurity

Unauthorised vehicle access, loss of personal info: Connected cars need better cybersecurity

Yamaha FZ-25 BS6 launched: Price, specs, features of Suzuki Gixxer 250 rival explained

Yamaha FZ-25 BS6 launched: Price, specs, features of Suzuki Gixxer 250 rival explained

Low-cost Husqvarna Svartpilen 200 spied testing: Likely to undercut Bajaj Dominar 250

Low-cost Husqvarna Svartpilen 200 spied testing: Likely to undercut Bajaj Dominar 250

Next-Gen Rolls Royce Ghost to debut in late 2020: To be more comfortable and opulent

Next-Gen Rolls Royce Ghost to debut in late 2020: To be more comfortable and opulent

Kia Sonet base variant interior spied: 2-Din audio system, digital instrument cluster and more

Kia Sonet base variant interior spied: 2-Din audio system, digital instrument cluster and more

Now bring home a KTM 390 Adventure for Rs 6,999 a month: New finance schemes announced!

Now bring home a KTM 390 Adventure for Rs 6,999 a month: New finance schemes announced!

Now get free accessories worth Rs 60,000 with a Triumph Bonneville: Details & how to avail this offer!

Now get free accessories worth Rs 60,000 with a Triumph Bonneville: Details & how to avail this offer!

India-bound Toyota Yaris facelift revealed: New infotainment with Apple CarPlay and more

India-bound Toyota Yaris facelift revealed: New infotainment with Apple CarPlay and more

Monday Blues killer! This mean-looking modified Bajaj Dominar is called 'Diablo Cyclops' for a reason

Monday Blues killer! This mean-looking modified Bajaj Dominar is called 'Diablo Cyclops' for a reason