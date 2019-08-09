These six small driving habits harm your vehicle and pocket: Here’s how

Consciously or subconsciously, all of us have some habit or the other whether they are good or bad. When it comes to driving its a similar case. Maintaining your vehicle with regular oil and fluid changes, tyre rotations, replacing rubber pipes, belts and wiper blades at regular intervals is a good habit. However, there are some daily habits that can lead to a significant impact on the longevity of your car and its components. Sometimes, even experienced drivers make these mistakes that may cause unnecessary wear and tear on their vehicle. Here are some of these habits.

Knob Handler

Some drivers tend to drive with one hand resting on the gear lever. This puts a small amount of weight on the transmission’s bushings and synchronisers that leads to internal wear. Always keep both of your hands on the steering wheel and only take one hand off when you need to shift gears and place back on the steering wheel when you’re done.

Parking Brake

Whether you drive an automatic or a manual transmission vehicle, when you park your vehicle you should not allow just the transmission to keep the vehicle in place when parked. Some people leave their manual cars in gear, or in ‘P’ with automatic gearboxes. This puts the whole weight of the car on the cog or the small piece of metal in the automatic gearbox which will eventually wear out and can lead to complete failure over time. Always assist the transmission with the handbrake as this will take some of the load off the gearbox, thus, reducing stress on the components which are expensive to repair. A worn brake pad is easier to replace and costs much less.

Junk Overload

A heavy car is the worst for fuel economy and the moving parts of the vehicle. These components are designed to pull the entire vehicle’s weight. The heavier your car - the more load your engine will have to haul. Applying additional stress on the engine will affect your fuel economy by making it less efficient. Clean your vehicle of all unnecessary cargo and store only the essentials in your car. Give your interior and your boot a thorough cleaning as the stress from extra weight also causes wear on your brakes, suspension and your transmission.

Little Sips

Modern cars use fuel pumps which are cooled by being submerged in fuel. But sometimes your budget may not be able to accommodate a full tank every time, leaving some drivers to fill small quantities at a time. It is always a good practice to keep at least a quarter of a tank of fuel at all times as lack of fuel in the reservoir can cause the pump to fail from overheating, leading to expensive repairs further down the road.

Clutch Rider

Some drivers tend to drive with their left foot on the clutch pedal or even keep their clutch engaged with the car in gear at a traffic light. Riding the clutch causes its surfaces to graze against each other and leads to premature wear on your clutch by damaging the pressure plate, eventually resulting in sudden clutch failure. The clutch is designed only to be used when changing gear, as soon as you shift to a higher or lower gear, release the clutch pedal completely.

Temperamental Right Foot

While hard acceleration can provide a momentary adrenaline boost, it uses significantly more fuel than accelerating gradually. A smooth launch off the line in first gear is the critical as it puts less load on the transmission and allows you to come off the clutch sooner, leading to lesser wear. Additionally, while sudden stops may be necessary for certain situations, it does cause your brake pads and rotors to fade much faster. Also repeated hard braking can cause them to overheat and lose bite eventually, till they cool down. Plan your acceleration and braking by looking ahead and assessing the traffic to apply smoother acceleration and braking inputs.