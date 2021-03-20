The Truth about China’s ban on Tesla vehicles: When the spy is being spied on!

Tesla cars have been banned for entering military premises in China due to safety concerns. Could this cause a ripple effect and put the company's future in other countries at risk?

By:March 20, 2021 2:07 PM

A circular issued by the Chinese military has put Tesla, Inc. on the news, but for the wrong reason. The circular was issued on March 19, 2021, and was posted at a military hospital. It states that Tesla-branded vehicles come with devices (such as camera, radar and GPS) that could expose the whereabouts of any location the car is present in. In order to protect the secrets of the military and to counter any malicious practice by people who can access the data, Tesla vehicles have been banned from high-security districts of China. Further inspections will be conducted at the homes of people that own Tesla cars and the situation will be assessed accordingly.

While many are touting that the Tesla vehicles could be banned entirely from China, that is not the case. Any nation would not like to have geographical details of their military district to be available to everyone around the globe. It could legitimately compromise their security. The circular just states that it Tesla cars have been banned from being present in certain premises.

The news must have come as a shocker to the company as the first Tesla plant constructed outside of America was in Shanghai. The Tesla Model 3 had been selling well in the country. The company had also been clocking good sales numbers in China. But this new development could possibly put a dent in the growth and future of the company.

However, it will not be a surprise if other governments follow suit along with this incident. Connected car technology is becoming more and more common these days. The features are meant to collect data about the car and the surrounding in order to make commutes safer and easier. Radar-based features and camera can help avoid accidents at times when the user is not able to react promptly. But there has been a question about the safety of the data being collected and measures taken by car manufacturers to ensure that such sensitive information does not fall into the hands of the wrong people.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

F1 Drive to Survive Season 3 Review: Mixed bag but you can’t miss on Netflix

F1 Drive to Survive Season 3 Review: Mixed bag but you can’t miss on Netflix

Zyngo to use Sun Mobility electric vehicle battery swapping stations: 120 EVs deployed in Delhi-NCR

Zyngo to use Sun Mobility electric vehicle battery swapping stations: 120 EVs deployed in Delhi-NCR

Drunk driver crashes into Mig-29! Fighter jet completely destroyed

Drunk driver crashes into Mig-29! Fighter jet completely destroyed

Kushaq vs Seltos vs Creta vs Taigun vs Duster specification comparison: The better compact SUV?

Kushaq vs Seltos vs Creta vs Taigun vs Duster specification comparison: The better compact SUV?

2021 Skoda Octavia India launch next month: All you need to know

2021 Skoda Octavia India launch next month: All you need to know

Skoda Kushaq SUV explained in images: Specs, interior, expected price

Skoda Kushaq SUV explained in images: Specs, interior, expected price

Varroc and Delta-Q to manufacture electric two- and three-wheeler chargers in India

Varroc and Delta-Q to manufacture electric two- and three-wheeler chargers in India

Nitin Gadkari announces Vehicle Scrappage Policy: Benefits, discounts, incentives explained

Nitin Gadkari announces Vehicle Scrappage Policy: Benefits, discounts, incentives explained

Vehicle scrapping policy will help reduce pollution & increase auto industry turnover: Nitin Gadkari

Vehicle scrapping policy will help reduce pollution & increase auto industry turnover: Nitin Gadkari

Electric vehicle trivia: Types of batteries that power EVs in Indian & international markets

Electric vehicle trivia: Types of batteries that power EVs in Indian & international markets

Studds Thunder D6 helmet review: Stylish, practical but is it safe?

Studds Thunder D6 helmet review: Stylish, practical but is it safe?

Hero MotoCorp launches '100 Million Edition' for Destini 125 and Maestro Edge 110

Hero MotoCorp launches '100 Million Edition' for Destini 125 and Maestro Edge 110

Skoda Kushaq Compact SUV 2021 Unveil LIVE Updates: Expected price, features, specs of Creta, Seltos challenger

Skoda Kushaq Compact SUV 2021 Unveil LIVE Updates: Expected price, features, specs of Creta, Seltos challenger

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 breaks 4-year-old speed record at over 212 km/h!

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 breaks 4-year-old speed record at over 212 km/h!

Sleep apnea increases risk of road accidents by 300%: Sleep testing, how it can improve road safety

Sleep apnea increases risk of road accidents by 300%: Sleep testing, how it can improve road safety

Suzuki Jimny long wheelbase spotted testing: Could underpin a 5-door version for India

Suzuki Jimny long wheelbase spotted testing: Could underpin a 5-door version for India

Skoda Kushaq global unveil tomorrow: Expected price, specs, features of Creta, Seltos rivalling SUV

Skoda Kushaq global unveil tomorrow: Expected price, specs, features of Creta, Seltos rivalling SUV

BMW i4 electric saloon unveiled: Tesla Model 3 rival to launch three months ahead of schedule

BMW i4 electric saloon unveiled: Tesla Model 3 rival to launch three months ahead of schedule

Apollo Apterra Cross tyres with better comfort, low NVH for Vitara Brezza, MG Hector launched

Apollo Apterra Cross tyres with better comfort, low NVH for Vitara Brezza, MG Hector launched

Citroen C5 Aircross India launch on 7 April: All you need to know about the Jeep Compass rival

Citroen C5 Aircross India launch on 7 April: All you need to know about the Jeep Compass rival