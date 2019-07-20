The Suzuki Jimny Tough Concept looks splendidly menacing

At the GAIKINDO Indonesia International Auto Show 2019, Suzuki has revealed a new concept based on the Jimny 4x4 off-roader. Its called the Suzuki Jimny Touch Concept, which may not sound imaginative but the beefing up of the Jimny is everything but unimaginative.

Unless you have been living under a giant rock, which the Jimny is comfortably capable climbing on to, the little Japanese 4x4 needs to introduction as it took the world by storm with its cutesy size and old-school off-roader capabilities.

What the folks at Suzuki have done to the little Jimny is quite extraordinary. The Jimny Tough concept is a lifted beefed-up version which boasts of 360mm of ground clearance as opposed to the standard 210mm. The body itself is finished Jungle Green colour with what seems to be mixed with a scratch-resistant resin one finds on the beds of pick-up trucks. The paint itself has a textured yet flat non-glossy finish that looks utterly menacing. What adds to that are the chunky off-road Savero Komodo Extreme tyres from GT Radial, Old Man Emu dampers, springs from ARB along with a metal front bull bars with a winch. Additionally, it is kitted out with spotlights and side steps along with a bespoke rear bumper, LED light bar mounted on the top, and a custom spare tyre mounted on the tail-gate.

Under the hood, things remain unchanged with the same 1.5-litre petrol motor which is good for 102hp an 130Nm of torque with the 5-speed manual gearbox. Power is sent to all four wheels and it also comes with low-range.

There are more chances of world peace than for the Jimny Tough concept to turn into reality and arrive at Indian shores. As for the standard Jimny, its highly unlikely, but feel free to get in line to grovel at Maruti’s feet to please let us have the Jimny. We all deserve some good things in life. Don’t deny us any further.

Image Source: Instagram