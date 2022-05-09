The one-off Ferrari you cannot buy: Ferrari SP48 Unica looks like a dream car

Ferrari’s Special Projects has given birth to a new one-off model called SP48 Unica and it is based on the F8 Tributo.

Most auto enthusiasts dream of owning a Ferrari one day. Many people with deep pockets go a step further and hunt down any rare models to have graced the tarmac. The Italian carmaker also has a Special Projects program that aims to give loyal customers a chance to have a Ferrari made to their liking. The latest offering from this program is the SP48 Unica, a two-seater sportscar based on the F8 Tributo. This one-off model shares its platform and engine with the F8 Tributo but has a drastically different appearance.

The name of the client has not been disclosed but the official statement says that the SP48 Unica has been made for “a long-standing client who was deeply involved in every step of its creation”. This one-off Ferrari has been designed by the Ferrari Styling Centre under the direction of Flavio Manzoni, Chief Design Officer. Compared to the F8 Tributo, the SP48 Unica has a smoother surface all around. The arrow-shaped front profile houses a redesigned grille and new headlamps. This resulted in the relocation of the brake air intakes. A unique aspect of the design of the new car is the extensive use of procedural-parametric modelling techniques and 3D prototyping. This advanced production process resulted in perfect 3D grilles that seem carved from a solid volume creating a sense of seamless continuity and dynamic fluidity.

The A-pillar and central top of the car are painted black, giving the roof a floating effect. Another change comes in the form of smaller side windows and the elimination of the rear screen. Looking at the car from the top will highlight the strip running through the centre of the car. There is a carbon-fibre engine cover, beneath which is the 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 engine. There has been no mention of any changes to the engine and we presume it still puts out roughly 710bhp and 770Nm.

The design changes on the SP48 Unica are not just to please the eye, they have a functional element too. The air intakes at the front and rear help cool the engine. Each has a deep procedural grille, every section of which is optimally angled to maximise the amount of air passing through. The new design has given engineers the ability to move the intercooler intake immediately behind the side windows, which in turn enabled them to reduce the dimension of the intakes on the flanks. The longer rear overhang reduces suction from the roof area, boosting rear downforce.

The interior of the SP48 Unica looks packs almost the same kit as seen on the F8 Tributo. However, when it comes to the colour combination and interior trim, Ferrari paid a lot of attention in making that aspect unique as well. The company has used a specially developed black laser-perforated Alcantara on the seats and most of the cabin trim, beneath which are glimpses of iridescent reddish-orange fabric that match the exterior colour. The hexagonal motif makes an appearance inside the cabin as well. Matte carbon-fibre and Grigio Canna di Fucile accents further enhance the appeal of the interior.