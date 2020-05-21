The Nissan GT-R50 from Italdesign is now real and will cost Rs 7.5 crore!

Only a handful of the Italdesign Nissan GT-R50 will be made, but some are still up for grabs! Get your 720hp special edition supercar if you happen to have about a million dollars lying around.

By:Published: May 21, 2020 3:49:05 PM

Italdesign had earlier shown a conceptual tribute to the Japanese icon we know as Godzilla. The tribute was to celebrate 50 years of the Nissan GT-R hence called the GT-R50. The design had taken the world by storm, so much so that Nissan has announced that it will actually put it into production. Italdesign and Nissan will only make 50 examples to commemorate 50-years of the GT-R and some units have already been spoken for, but some are reportedly still available. The model was said to have been revealed at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show which was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. But the Italdesign decided to hold a livestream on youtube to introduce the car and their plans.

Each unit of the Italdesign Nissan GT-R50 will be hand made and deliveries of the GT-R50 will be commenced by Nissan before the end of the year while the model is said to complete series production by end of 2021. It is said that the GT-R50 will use the same 3.8-litre twin-turbo V6 from the standard GT-R but with the power turned all the way up to 720hp and 780Nm of torque. To handle the extra 110hp, the transmission has been reinforced with a new 6-speed sequential dual-clutch box, it will feature larger brakes from Brembo and Bilstein dampers with an entirely reworked suspension setup.

Nissan has been open to customers for the GR-R50 since December 2019 and even with a handful of 50 cars to be built, a few remain to be assigned to a buyer. While the demand for the GT-R50 is absolutely evident, the reluctancy from prospects can be understandable thanks to Nissan asking for roughly five times more than the most outrageous production GT-R Nismo on sale today. If you want a GT-R50, it will set you back roughly $1 Million Dollars! (~Rs 7.5 crore). That may sound like Dr Evil from Austin Powers pushing his luck, but it doesn’t even come with freakin’ laser beams!

Latest Auto News

