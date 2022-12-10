The new limited-edition Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato production to start in 2023

The limited-edition production of 1499 units will start in February 2023. Prices for the Huracan Sterrato will start at Rs 4.61 crore (ex-showroom).

Lamborghini India presented the new Huracan Sterrato at the Lamborghini Lounge Doha, Qatar. The limited-edition production of 1499 units will start in February 2023. Prices for the Huracan Sterrato will start at Rs 4.61 crore (ex-showroom).

The Huracan Sterrato offers optimised driving dynamics for perfect control in all environments, from the highway to dirt roads.

The company said, the new Huracan Sterrato offers almost unlimited possibilities for customising the appearance of the car, customers can choose from 350 exterior colours and over 60 colours for the leather and Alcantara interiors. The car can also be controlled remotely via the Lamborghini UNICA app.

The ground clearance has been increased by 44 mm compared with the Huracan EVO, as has the front (+30 mm) and rear (+34 mm) track widths. Furthermore, in addition to protecting the car body, the aluminium front underbody protection, the reinforced sills, the rear diffuser and the sturdy wheel arches all emphasise its muscularity.

The Huracan Sterrato comes with a 5.2-litre V10 engine with maximum power output of 601bhp and 560 Nm of peak torque (at 6500 rpm), combined with 7-speed dual-clutch transmission and electronically controlled all wheel drive with rear mechanical self-locking differential. Designed to offer optimum performance on unpaved and sandy surfaces, it accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in just 3.4 seconds and reaches a top speed of 260 kmph.

Speaking on the occasion, Sharad Agarwal, Head of Lamborghini India, said “With the launch of the Huracán Sterrato, we are breaking into new grounds and staying true to our beliefs as a pioneering, daring, and inventive brand. It is the first time that Lamborghini India presents Huracán Sterrato to our exclusive group of discerning clients and media at a unique location out of our homeland at the Lamborghini Lounge Doha, Qatar.”

The car is fitted with brakes with aluminium fixed monoblock callipers with six pistons (front) and four pistons (rear) and ventilated and cross-drilled carbon-ceramic discs with 380 mm diameter and 38 mm thickness at the front and 356 mm diameter and 32 mm thickness at the rear.

The interiors, characterised by the exclusive Alcantara Verde Sterrato upholstery,. Among the on-board services, Lamborghini Connect includes integration with Amazon Alexa to adjust car features such as air conditioning and lighting, as well as control the navigation, phone calls and entertainment with a simple voice command.