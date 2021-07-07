The new BMW 2 Series Coupe is everything we want: No massive front grille!

The BMW 2 Series Coupe is now in its second generation, and probably the best looking BMW on sale. It will be available with rear-wheel drive, all-wheel drive but a manual transmission might be on the cards.

The second-generation BMW 2 Series has been revealed and the news is excellent in the styling department. Over that, we are ever so grateful to BMW that the new 2 series sticks to roots as a rear-wheel-drive two-door compact coupe, but an all-wheel-drive will also be available. Unlike the 2 Series Gran Coupe which is a transverse-mount engine front-wheel-drive platform, the new 2-door model is a rear-wheel-drive platform. Additionally, when it comes to styling, the new 2 Series Coupe I feel is the best looking BMW you can buy today.

Unlike the new bigger BMWs, the 2 Series Coupe doesn’t get the massive kidney grille and matches the proportions of the car, so the memes on it are probably going to be on positive notes. Like its predecessor, the design and proportions of the new 2 Series seem perfect and the new design language helps harness its sporty and charming personality. The new lights feature a full-LED unit, the air intakes are also active on the front bumper. The styling on the rear is aggressive but sedate and elegant and the car sits nicely taut. All of that is done without the use of the over-styling trend we see from many automakers, something even modern BMWs are guilty of recently. Less is definitely more.

For now, there will be two engines on offer. The rear-wheel-drive 230i will feature a 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine that makes 255hp and 400Nm of torque. BMW claims it’s good to go from 0-100km/h in around 5.5 seconds. The M240i xDrive would be the all-wheel-drive model powered by the 3.0-litre inline-six engine which churns out 382hp and 500Nm of torque. This version is claimed to achieve 0-100km/h in around 4.1 seconds. The 8-speed automatic will be the default option as far as transmissions go. But reports suggest that a manual may be on the cards, likely to be reserved for the full-blown next-gen M2 model.

The 2 Series sedan is a rival to the similar versions of the Audi A3 and Mercedes-Benz A-Class. At present, the 2-door coupe is unlikely to be arriving in India any time soon. However, when the M2 is revealed, it is possible we see it being offered in India. But we await an official word from BMW India on the matter.

