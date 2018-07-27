The new 2018 Hyundai Santro may not be called that: Do you want to name it?

Hyundai Motor India has confirmed the launch of its new small car, codenamed AH2 but widely rumoured to be called the Santro. The car will be launched before the upcoming festive season and the company is now gearing up for full-scale production from its Chennai plant. Hyundai is also celebrating its 20 years in India and while the whole anticipation is about the revival of the 'Santro' brand there is still a chance that the company might not bring back one of the most iconic car brands back to life in India. Hyundai Santro has played a crucial role in the company's growth in India but now the new AH2 small car that sits between the Hyundai Eon and Hyundai Grand i10 in company's line-up might not be called Santro. However, in case it is called the Santro, it will be along with a suffix.

New Hyundai Santro India launch date ( Image: Powerdrift)

The most interesting part is that there is still a chance that you can help decide the name by voting for the Santro name on the AH2 codenamed small car. Hyundai India will start a digital campaign on the internet inviting entries for the name of the new car. Starting 16th August 2018, Hyundai will call for entries from twitteratis and other social media, digital communications on the name of its new car. Hyundai wants the Indian audience and customers to join them in their 20 years celebrations and help the company coin the new name of the AH2. Looks like the company itself wants to revive the Santro but wants to understand the sentiment around the brand before market introduction.

Earlier, Hyundai had revived the Accent brand with the launch of Hyundai Xcent and we will have to wait to see if the 2018 Hyundai Santro will actually be called the Santro. If it does and going by what we know of the car till now, we're sure this car will set the sales charts ablaze.

Whether Santro or not, Hyundai's new small car will feature company's new design language and despite being a tall car, will get a sleek and aggressive front face with a grille similar to that on the Hyundai Xcent. The new Hyundai Santro/AH2 (or whatever the name is) will be better and bigger in comfort and safety and expect a higher level of safety on board as compared to the old Santro. Expect the new Hyundai Santro to get dual airbags and ABS as a standard feature right from the base variant.

Hyundai Motor India has confirmed the launch of 8 new products by 2020 and will also include its electric Kona SUV that will be locally assembled here in India from Hyundai's Chennai plant.