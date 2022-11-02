The more extreme Ferrari SF90 caught testing

The new Prancing Horse will boast improved aerodynamics and could make its debut in 2023.

It’s an open secret that Ferrari is working on a hardcore SF90, which was recently caught testing under semi camouflage cloak. According to reports, the plug-in hybrid sports car is the SF90 Versione Speciale and

Maranello is preparing to unleash it possibly in 2023. Based on the recent spy photos, Ferrari has enhanced the aerodynamics of the Versione Speciale.

The images reveal that the prototype Prancing Horse is longer in length than the current version and the front nose including the air duct has been completely reworked. Though the power figures haven’t been revealed yet, the new and improved design will result in better aerodynamics.

If you take a closer look then you will notice that the front design has been inspired by the Ferrari 488 Pista. From the side profile, the new sports car looks more beefed up, especially with bulging wheel arches. Expected to be a more race track-oriented car, it could also sport a massive rear wing to drastically improve its dynamics. In terms of handling, Ferrari has also tweaked the chassis.

The current F90 Stradale has a combined power output of 986bhp. At the moment, the 4-litre V8 churns out 769bhp while the rest of the power is taken care of by the 7.9kWh battery with its three electric motors, two in front and one at the rear. The new Ferrari is expected to be lighter due to the usage of additional carbon fibre materials. The Versione Speciale is also expected to be more powerful than the LaFerrari.

