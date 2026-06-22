The MINI story: From the 1950s oil crisis to India’s assembly lines

Seven decades later, it’s no longer a people’s car

Not all oil crises give birth to a car – the current one has only led to anxiety. But exactly 70 years ago, in 1956, when Britain, France, and Israel invaded Egypt, and Egypt blockaded the Suez Canal, there was an unprecedented oil shortage, and people stopped buying large gas-guzzlers.

Sensing an opportunity, British Motor Corporation (BMC) asked its top engineer Alec Issigonis to design a tiny, fuel-efficient car that could carry four passengers. Sir Alec (knighted in 1969) famously sketched a boxy silhouette on a tablecloth, and the MINI was born.

ALSO READ How is the food at the Royal Afghan, ITC Grand Bharat

The design

It was basic – straight lines, engine mounted sideways for better packaging, and tyres at extreme ends to maximise cabin space. When the car was finally made in 1959, it changed automotive design forever – something that even carmakers like Honda vouch for with their ‘man maximum, machine minimum’ philosophy.

When people drove it, they realised something unique. Because its tyres were at extreme ends, it handled cornering with precision, like a go-kart (a small racing vehicle known for its sharp handling).

Suddenly, long-bonnet cars were seen as wastage of resources and space.

Maruti Suzuki Swift

Many cars thereafter have taken inspiration from its minimalist, timeless design, and the most famous is the Maruti Suzuki Swift, which adopted MINI’s flat roofline and blacked-out A and B pillars to create a floating roof effect.

New owners, same car

MINI changed owners over the decades, and finally in 1994 BMW acquired it. At the turn of the century, BMW retained its iconic design, gave it a 21st-century treatment, added German safety and engineering standards, and that’s when MINI truly turned global.

Modern MINI

Today, MINI is available in multiple avatars. For instance, in India you can buy the MINI Countryman Electric (Rs 55.65 lakh), Cooper (Rs 44.45 lakh), Cooper Convertible (Rs 59 lakh), GP Inspired (Rs 58.9 lakh), JCW Countryman ALL4 (Rs 66.15 lakh), Convertible S JCW Pack (Rs 61.5 lakh), and the made-in-India Countryman C launched this week for Rs 47.5 lakh.

But expensive

Ironically, a car that was made for the masses is now out of reach of the masses. BMW realised it early on, and instead of retaining its family car personality, it is marketed as an aspirational icon.

BMW Group India, however, has tried to make it marginally affordable. The Countryman C – assembled at the company’s plant in Chennai – is priced in the same range as entry-luxury models such as Audi’s Q3 (Rs 43.67 lakh) and A4 (Rs 46.88 lakh), Mercedes-Benz GLA (Rs 51.8 lakh), and BMW’s 2 Series (Rs 45.8 lakh) and X1 (Rs 50.9 lakh).

Hardeep Singh Brar, president & CEO of BMW Group India, told this newspaper that choosing the Countryman for local assembly was a deliberate choice to cater to affluent Indian families looking for space, utility, and SUV proportions, but without sacrificing performance. Under the hood sits the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine, producing 156 bhp (115 kW) and 240 Nm of torque, mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.

It appears MINI’s journey has come full circle – born in the UK, raised in Germany, and now made in India. It may no longer be a people’s car, but remains a car that people desire.