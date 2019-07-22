The Lexus GXOR Concept is meant to make your nomadic adventures luxurious

The Lexus GXOR Concept is a heavily modified version of the Lexus GX SUV that is designed to make your overland adventures more luxurious with a fully usable kitchen and a power operated-tent.

The Lexus GXOR was debuted at Toyota’s FJ Summit. Based on the 2019 Lexus GX it is called the ‘GXOR’ which stands for ‘GX Off-Road’. While the 2020 GX model does get updated styling, the GXOR is based on the older model. It comes with a lifted suspension system from Icon Vehicle Dynamics, frame sliders, and a full underbody kit. It sits on stock F-Sport wheels but now comes wrapped in 275/70 R18 all-terrain tyres from General Tire, an American brand from Continental. At the front is a custom “Stealth” bumper which also features a winch. The GXOR also has a safari snorkel allowing for added wading depth. The whole vehicle is finished in a matte grey exterior colour which adds to its beast-like appeal.

On the inside of the Lexus GXOR, Goose Gear has equipped it with a custom drawer system in the rear cargo space with a slide-out refrigerator, and an ICOM radio for communications. Lexus has not mentioned whether the interior of the GX has been tweaked which already is equipped with modern luxuries.

The GXOR with its tow hook at the back pulls an aggressive-looking X1H off-road trailer from Patriot Campers which alone is said to cost over $50,000 (~Rs 3.5 lakh). The trailer contains an electronically operated pop-up tent, slide-out kitchen, a hot water system all fo which and more are powered by a 160W solar panel which is mounted to the GXOR’s roof rack.

The GXOR is based on the GX460, but Lexus has not said if any modifications have been made to the motor. As standard, the engine is a 4.6-litre V8 which is good for 301 hp. While there are no plans to put the GXOR into production, the modifications you see on the vehicle are available to purchase individually.

Lexus currently does not sell the GX in India, which is based on the Land Cruiser Prado. Lexus’s India line up only consists of the NX, RX hybrids and the full-sized LX SUVs in addition to the sedans and sports cars.

Watch the Lexus GXOR Concept in action in the official promotional video: