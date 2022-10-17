The last hurrah: Jaguar’s last petrol-powered sportscar!

Highlights include a 5.0-litre V8 making 450hp that will be the sole powerhouse in India. However, abroad, it will continue to get a four-cylinder unit as well as a manic 575bhp V8 engine synonymous with F-Type.

Legendary British carmaker Jaguar completed 75 years of its sportscar heritage this year. Commemorating the anniversary is a special edition F-Type dubbed the F-75. Sadly, this will also be the final petrol-powered sportscar to come out of the Birmingham facility. That said, collectors will be circling around it since it is a shoe-in to be a future classic.



Matthew Beaven, Jaguar Land Rover Chief Designer, Exteriors, asserted that for 75 years Jaguar has been renowned for producing extraordinary sports cars that deliver performance, agility and maximum driver reward and that the F-type special edition holds true to these principles, adding unique interior and exterior design details to celebrate this lineage before Jaguar becomes an all-electric brand from 2025.



Design updates will include plenty of ‘F-Type 75’ badges all around the car, along with some swanky new alloys and bespoke interior and exterior paint shades. It looks as dramatic as ever carrying forward the rich bloodline carried over from 75 years. The body structure is sculpted from light, stiff aluminium while carrying flowing forms from Jaguar’s rich sports car heritage that began with the XK120. It was launched in 1948 as the world’s fastest production car!



The Jaguar F-Type 75 gets slimm LED headlights and features Pixel technology as standard with ‘Calligraphy’ J signature daytime running lights and sweeping direction indicators. Exclusive to the F-type 75 are discreet badges on the front fenders which depict the F-TYPE’s unmistakable silhouette.