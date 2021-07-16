The Grand Tour presents: Lochdown trailer out, New Scotland special release on July 30

On July 30, the next special of The Grand Tour will be released. In the midst of lockdown, Clarkson, Hammond and May head to Scotland for “The Grand Tour presents: Lochdown”

The first full trailer of the upcoming The Grand Tour special is out! After the success of the previous studio format, Clarkson, Hammond and May shifted gears to working on long-format feature film length specials for season 4 of the series. Following the 2019 special “The Grand Tour presents: Seamen” and “The Grand Tour presents: A Massive Hunt” the next one is called “The Grand Tour presents: Lochdown”.

The fourth season is a global travel show involving cars, and shenanigans. Seamen was filmed in South East Asia and A Massive Hunt was filmed in Madagascar. Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May, along with Andy Wilman (producer) and his crew were prepared to go and film for the third episode in Russia in 2020. However, on a Youtube Live session with Clarkson, Wilman confirmed that as they were to leave for filming, the coronavirus outbreak led to the cancellation of the production as the world, including Britain, went into lockdown.

However, after the pandemic situation improved, travel restrictions remained. That is why the change of plans meant that they had to get creative and thus travelled to Scotland to film the next The Grand Tour special.

The Grand Tour presents: Lochdown will see the trio celebrating 70s American classics they saw in TV shows travelling across Scotland. Of course, chaos follows and it’s not a TGT special without May yelling out “CLARKSSOOOOON” now is it? Clarkson will be driving a Lincoln Continental Mark V, May will pilot a Cadillac Coupe de Ville, while Hammond will be using a Buick Riviera. The trailer shows that caravans are involved, and we all know what that means. Other American cars are also seen.

Production is reportedly said to have taken the team 10 days and a heap load of money was spent on covid tests alone. It is reported that the trio will be seen returning to their old “Top Gear” format which made them popular in the first place. We can’t wait for “The Grand Tour Presents: Lochdown” which will go live on July 30 on Amazon Prime Video.

