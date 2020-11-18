The Grand Tour Madagascar Special trailer out! 2020’s biggest treasure hunt to air next month

In the new special, The Grand Tour's Jeremy Clarkson, James May and Richard Hammond are back in cars, exploring the islands of Réunion and Madagascar.

By:November 18, 2020 5:25 PM
the grand tour madagascar trailer

It’s been a year after the most recent episode of The Grand Tour was released and so, to make up for the time they’ve been off our screens, it seems the boys have made it grand-er for this upcoming episode filmed in Madagascar. The trailer was released just earlier today after the team behind The Grand Tour social media posted a tiny hunt for the viewers in the form of tiny text you had to zoom in to find out the release date of the trailer.

The upcoming episode has been called The Grand Tour presents: A Massive Hunt. While the last episode saw Jeremy Clarkson, James May, and Richard Hammond driving boats in the Mekong Delta, Vietnam, this time they’re back in cars, exploring the islands of Reunion and Madagascar.

Jeremy Clarkson will be driving a Bentley Continental GT, Richard Hammond a Ford Focus RS, and James May for some reason a Caterham. The trio then does huge modifications to taken on touch conditions of Madagascar which will lead to Hammond ‘uninventing the wheel’.

There’s of course a drag race involved. It will be on a coastal highway – La Nouvelle Route du Littoral (French for New Coastal Road). It is touted to be France’s most expensive road project with an estimated cost of €1.66 billion (approximately Rs 14,630 crore).

Also read: The Grand Tour Seamen review: No tent, no cars but just as funny at sea

The episode was earlier scheduled to be released in September and Clarkson had expressed his frustration over the delay. When a fan tweeted that they were getting bored waiting for the TGT Special, Clarkson replied: ‘Me too’.

Mark your calendars before we forget to tell you. The episode will be released on Amazon Prime Video on 18 December.

