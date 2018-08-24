The Grand Tour game is in the making! Live out your dream of joining Clarkson, Hammond and May on the road

Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May - three names the world will remember for years to come. Why though? Well, for wrecking cars, childish behaviour, and utter disregard for safe driving. The world loves to watch three old British men drive about in fast cars, taking 'challenges' with the ever-popular British sense of humour. Best jobs in the world? They just might be living the dream, pretty much the epitome of human existence. And now, Amazon wants you to experience it too, well some of it. Welcome TGT game! The Grand Tour game is in the making and we can't for it.

The game brings great news for the faithfuls who can not get enough of the former Top Gear trio. Now that you've already added it to your birthday list, here are some details to look forward to. For starters, the game looks great in its first trailer and should be a natural extension of the three old men.

The Grand Tour game will be available for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and it will follow storylines from The Grand Tour show starting with the upcoming third season. The game will get 'new episodes' that will come out weekly. Each game release will be based on that week of the show.

The game will be set at the different locations The Grand Tour show goes to and players will be able to drive the cars featured on the show. It will, of course, have the original voice from Clarkson, Hammond and May, with a series of 'scripted lines'.

Watch The Grand Tour game trailer below:

The goals of the game aren't very clear yet, but considering The Grand Tour show, the players will be taking on the infamous 'challenges'. The game also gets multiplayer modes and power-ups. From the press release:

“Cheeky power-ups like High Tea, which spills tire-shredding cups and saucers, and More Horsepowers, which lets you blow past the competition, help make the action unpredictable, and keep racers on their toes.”