The Grand Tour Presents: A Massive Hunt Review – It isn’t perfect but you’ll love it

Grand Tour - A Massive Hunt Review: The Madagascar Special was more like a Special that Clarkson-Hammond-May did with their previous employer which is great since we got proper cars to watch being driven around difficult terrain.

We’re thrilled to see the boys back on our screens after a very long time and as Jeremy Clarkson was quoted as saying earlier that this was the toughest drive it has ever been in all of the adventures the trio have done yet, it appears to be simply true. The Grand Tour Presents: A Massive Hunt was pretty much the same recipe we’ve been watching for decades now, but with the most diverse set of wheels stuffed into one episode that included a luxury saloon, a sports hatchback, and a kit car.

While the recipe is tried and tested with the fact that the trio’s chemistry (especially the banter) is most of what keeps the audience gripped, the Madagascar special seems to depend a bit too much on it. The Grand Tour came into our lives as something much more than a car show. Every country the three have visited during the Grand Tour has had a focus on it in itself, which Madagascar didn’t as much (we didn’t see a single lemur king).

The Madagascar Special was more like a Special the three did with their previous employer which is great since we got proper cars to watch being driven around difficult terrain. The Bentley Continental GT was just fabulous with the off-road makeover and the Caterham turned out to be the most surprising one of the lot as it made with it absolutely without a single breakdown. James May did end up a damp dog but all his little kit car needed to take on Madagascar’s treacherous roads was some bigger tyres.

Richard Hammond’s Ford Focus RS seemed brilliant in the beginning but it was clear that putting it on tracks was definitely a bad idea as it caused more trouble than it brought solace. The fact that it didn’t make it to the final village should’ve felt sadder than it did, but it didn’t.

The traditional drag race was worth every second of screen time as the three raced on the most expensive piece of tarmac in the world that the French have built at the Reunion Island. The road is truly magnificent and makes you wonder what car or motorcycle would you like to be on for that 12-km stretch of road in the sea. The Bentley, of course, takes the crown and James May becomes the first person to lose a drag race on the expensive road.

The actual treasure hunt that included a cipher that only James May could work upon did little to instill any actual interest in the hunt, except of course, James Turing’s breakthroughs. Overall, it is the same book and characters but the cover was much more intriguing than it turned out to be.

There are definitely some hilarious moments as Hammond tries to make himself a meal in the car, May winches the Caterham up a tree to make way for the locals, and Clarkson with his ever so popular impersonations (watch him ask for jump leads).

